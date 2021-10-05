Visit the new DW website

Wildlife trade and trafficking

The illegal trade of wildlife, worth roughly $19 billion (17 billion euros) each year, is the world's fourth largest illegal international trade - after narcotics, counterfeiting, and human trafficking.

Trade and traffic in animals is many driving species around the world toward extinction. Efforts are being made to stem the trade. Below is an automated compilation of DW content on wildlife trade and trafficking.

[28857954] Thai Customs seized tiger skins and bones epa03049714 A Freeland Foundation handout photo shows confiscated smuggling tiger skin on display during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 January 2012. A brazen attempt to smuggle four complete tiger skins and bones via common post was foiled by Thai customs in the southern city of Hat Yai. The skins and bones estimated worth 2 million baht (60,000 US dollars or 49,000 euro) on the black market. Poaching and trafficking of tiger meat, bones and skin has been a key cause of a precipitous decline in wild tiger populations in Asia. Numbers are estimated to have fallen to only 3,200 tigers worldwide, from approximately 100,000 a century ago. EPA/FREELAND FOUNDATION HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Making traditional Chinese medicine from lab-grown meat 05.10.2021

Could synthetic tiger claw and bear bile counteract the illegal market for animal products and help protect endangered species?

(c) Henner Frankenfeld / DW Ort: Südafrika / September 2021 The confiscated baby pangolin is recovering well at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital in the North of Johannesburg, South Africa where it is being given water and is examined after it’s daily walk by one of the clinic’s veterinarians. It soon will be ready for release in the wild

A mission to protect southern Africa's threatened pangolins 29.09.2021

Pangolins, sought after for their meat and scales, are the world's most trafficked mammals. Meet the organizations in Africa trying to safeguard these endangered scaly animals.

A member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., soaks in the sun at his habitat on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Several gorillas at the zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)

Protecting rare gorillas in Cameroon 24.08.2021

Villagers and scientists are working together to protect rare primates in the Ebo rainforest.
African White Rhino on safari in a South African Game Reserve

South Africa: Rhino killings on the rise after lockdown curbs ease 31.07.2021

The Kruger National Park in South Africa is where most of the country's rhino are being slaughtered. Authorities are battling to protect the species from poaching gangs.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Mt Kilimanjaro melts, Dutch farmers protest and wildcats struggle 29.07.2021

As The Netherlands desperately tries to reduce its nitrogen emissions, Dutch farmers are up in arms about what that will mean for them. Melting glaciers on Mt Kilimanjaro cause drastic changes in Kenya and Tanzania. And the moment the most elusive wild cat in the world was spotted for the first time in a decade in Algeria.
Fresh pork is sold at a neighborhood wet market in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A wet market in Wuhan was identified as the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. The coronavirus has been brought under control in China with life largely returning to normal across the country. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

How identifying hotspots of zoonotic disease could prevent another pandemic 06.07.2021

Researchers have developed a tool to assess wildlife markets for risks of zoonotic outbreaks. It can help governments decide on courses of action, with strict veterinary requirements potentially more effective than bans.
November 15, 2019*** A Burkinabe woman observes the passage of the French Army in Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) during the Bourgou IV operation in a village in northern Burkina Faso on November 15, 2019. - This is the first time that the French Army, the national armies and the multinational force of the G5 Sahel (Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania and Chad) have officially worked together in the field. The mission of the 1,400 soldiers of this Bourgou IV operation (including 600 of the 4,500 French soldiers of the Barkhane force): to restore authority in a remote area where no army has set foot in more than a year, leaving the field open to jihadists. (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI / AFP) (Photo by MICHELE CATTANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Burkina Faso: Spanish and Irish nationals killed in ambush 28.04.2021

Security sources say an anti-poaching patrol accompanied by Western journalists was targeted by armed attackers. Two Spanish and one Irish citizen were confirmed to have been killed.
African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis). Odzala-Kokoua National Park, Republic of the Congo. | Verwendung weltweit

African elephants face extinction due to poaching, shrinking habitats 25.03.2021

African elephant populations have decreased dramatically over the past decades, due to the illegal ivory trade and habitat loss, an NGO has said. Conservationists have said only 415,000 elephants remain on the continent.
China, Guangzhou or Canton (Guangdong Province) January 05, 2004 Indian Civets or Zibets or Civet cats are suspected of spreading SARS deasease to humans . After the suspected SARS case was finally confirmed as diagnosed one, Guangzhou Governament order to kill and destroy over 80 civet cats confiscated at local animal market The civets are usually trade as gastronomical speciality and for perfumery industry.

Coronavirus: A death sentence for China's live animal markets 25.03.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed China to shut down its live animal markets for good. But that doesn't mean that the wildlife trade is over or that the risk of a future outbreak is behind us.

Urheber: Manuel Rueda Ort: Colombia 13. A golden poison frog, or Philobates Terribilis rests on a leaf at the Tesoros de Colombia breeding facility in Cundinamarca Colombia on Jan 29.

The Colombian frog farm trying to put animal traffickers out of business 17.03.2021

In one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, thousands of animals fall victim to poaching each year. Could captive breeding projects help save some from extinction?
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 03.03.2021

Google phasing out multi-website ad tracking - Business pins hopes on Coronavirus self-test - South African tourism operators eye recovery

Sign of hope for South Africa's tourism 03.03.2021

The tourism sector in Africa's largest economy has been hit hard by the pandemic. Thousands lost their jobs, many businesses had to close. But one unique lodge recently opened near old railway bridge in Kruger Park.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 03.03.2021

G20 countries boost funds for IMF - South African tourism operators eye recovery - German clothing producers struggle as shops remain closed
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PHILIPPE BERNES-LASSERRE A royal eagle is pictured before a military exercise at the Mont-de-Marsan airbase, southwestern France, on February 10, 2017. As malicious or poorly controlled drones are becoming more and more a security threat, the French army explores all options for defence. They train royal eagles for six months at the airbase to chase drones. / AFP / GEORGES GOBET (Photo credit should read GEORGES GOBET/AFP/Getty Images)

Living Planet: Raptors become targets of poaching in Scotland 11.02.2021

Eagles and hawks have found themselves a new competitor for their prey: Well-to-do hunters on the Scottish moors. A threat to human hunters of red grouse, these raptors have become targets themselves. The problem has gotten so bad that new laws are being brought in to restrict hunting, while new technology is helping pinpoint where those protected predatory birds are being illegally killed.
Bald Eagle - In flight, preparing to land (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: Raptors illegally hunted in Scotland, protecting vultures and cranes in Kenya, Spain's trash-gobbling storks 11.02.2021

Whether you consider yourself a birder or find the avian kind tend rather to ruffle your feathers, there's no denying birds are a critical part of the natural world. But in too many cases, birds are under threat. We visit the moors of Scotland, where eagles get illegally killed; and Kenya, where vultures and the African crane are in decline. Plus: Storks in Spain addicted to junk food.
London cab. Aberufen unter: http://www.flickr.com/photos/nacaseven/4095315284/sizes/o/in/photostream/ am 14.09.2010. Copyright: by-nacaseven-nc-nd.

ICYMI: Positive stories from around the world  05.02.2021

A free taxi service to coronavirus vaccination centers for the elderly and a drop in rhino poaching in South Africa. Read on for some more good stories that you may have missed this week.
