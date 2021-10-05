Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The illegal trade of wildlife, worth roughly $19 billion (17 billion euros) each year, is the world's fourth largest illegal international trade - after narcotics, counterfeiting, and human trafficking.
Trade and traffic in animals is many driving species around the world toward extinction. Efforts are being made to stem the trade. Below is an automated compilation of DW content on wildlife trade and trafficking.
As The Netherlands desperately tries to reduce its nitrogen emissions, Dutch farmers are up in arms about what that will mean for them. Melting glaciers on Mt Kilimanjaro cause drastic changes in Kenya and Tanzania. And the moment the most elusive wild cat in the world was spotted for the first time in a decade in Algeria.
Researchers have developed a tool to assess wildlife markets for risks of zoonotic outbreaks. It can help governments decide on courses of action, with strict veterinary requirements potentially more effective than bans.
African elephant populations have decreased dramatically over the past decades, due to the illegal ivory trade and habitat loss, an NGO has said. Conservationists have said only 415,000 elephants remain on the continent.
Eagles and hawks have found themselves a new competitor for their prey: Well-to-do hunters on the Scottish moors. A threat to human hunters of red grouse, these raptors have become targets themselves. The problem has gotten so bad that new laws are being brought in to restrict hunting, while new technology is helping pinpoint where those protected predatory birds are being illegally killed.
Whether you consider yourself a birder or find the avian kind tend rather to ruffle your feathers, there's no denying birds are a critical part of the natural world. But in too many cases, birds are under threat. We visit the moors of Scotland, where eagles get illegally killed; and Kenya, where vultures and the African crane are in decline. Plus: Storks in Spain addicted to junk food.