Protecting migratory birds with green tourism

Nature and EnvironmentEgyptProtecting migratory birds with green tourismTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentEgyptToka Omar | Wolf Gebhardt12/11/2023December 11, 2023Countless migratory birds head for Egypt each year. But many don't survive the journey across the country. Now a local NGO is trying to protect the birds and help their hunters put their skills to better use through bird watching vacations.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZtmZAdvertisement