South Africa takes on illegal abalone trade

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaSouth Africa takes on illegal abalone trade
Jasmin Sarwoko04/24/2024April 24, 2024Found along South Africa's coastline, abalone is the world's most expensive shellfish. But the huge demand in Asia has led to widespread poaching and overfishing. Efforts are now underway to make abalone farming more sustainable.