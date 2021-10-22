Visit the new DW website

How do we change?

The Corona pandemic has changed the world. But if we are capable of such sweeping change, what does this mean for our species as we face the future of our sweltering planet? And more importantly: How do we change?

Visions, Big Ideas and Best Practices for the future

Living in a flood zone: rebuild or relocate? 22.10.2021

Three months after deadly flash floods tore through Germany's Ahr Valley, residents in the village of Dernau are looking to the future. For many, that means rebuilding homes destroyed in the deluge. But how do you build back in a sustainable way? What needs to change to make buildings more flood-resilient? And when does it make sense to move away altogether?

Introducing: Outside/In 08.10.2021

This time On the Green Fence is bringing you an episode from our friends at Outside/In, an American podcast about the natural world and how we use it. In their episode "Scents and Sensibility" the Outside/In team explore the origins, role and transformation of potpourri. Listen in for a unique take on this "old school" air freshener.
'We didn't have the luxury to care about the environment' 24.09.2021

Growing up in a working-class neighborhood in western Germany, environmental issues had never really played a role for brothers Adnan and Burak Arslan. But when Adnan was selected to be a part of a citizens' assembly on climate change, his view began to shift — to the surprise of his friends and family.

How young and old see the climate crisis 27.08.2021

Germany's demographic setup favors the older generation in this year's crunch election. More than half the eligible voters are above the age of 50 and only 15% are below the age of 30. What does this mean for intergenerational dialogue and future environmental policy? Are older people in Germany really less interested in the environment than the Friday For Futures generation?

Inside Europe 26.08.2021

And it's about meat in an episode of On The Green Fence
Inside Europe 05.08.2021

And it's about meat in an episode of On The Green Fence

How does an e-car startup crack Germany's auto market? 30.07.2021

Germany's car industry is among the most competitive in the world. But Aachen-based engineering professor Günther Schuh believes he can carve out a space for his electric car startup: e.Go Mobile. He says his small e-vehicles are among the most sustainable models around, and have a role to play in the transition to zero-emission mobility.

The benefits of a car-free future 16.07.2021

Most urban centers around the world are designed for cars, with significant chunks of space dedicated to roads and parking spaces. But what if our infrastructure was geared towards pedestrians and cyclists instead? Advocates say shifting away from car-centric cities could bring huge benefits to our health and climate.

What is Germany's road map for climate-friendly cars? 04.06.2021

There are 1.5 billion cars in the world today. These combustion engine vehicles are major polluters, and governments are hoping to meet their climate targets by replacing them with lower-emission alternatives, such as electric cars. But this transformation is going to be a massive challenge, and it's already proving to be extremely divisive in Germany — one of the world's leading car producers.
Germany showcases blank walls and big ideas at Venice Biennale 25.05.2021

The half-empty German pavilion at the world-renowned Venice Architecture Biennale is showcasing ideas for sustainable building.

Climate change: Is ecoguilt changing the way we travel? 21.05.2021

Humans have long been driven by a desire to explore the planet and visit faraway places. But with tourism's toll on the environment now calling our globetrotting habits into question, some say it's time for change.

Climate crisis: CO2 offsetting 'only 2nd-best solution' 07.05.2021

German nonprofit atmosfair allows plane passengers to compensate for their flight's emissions by funding climate-friendly projects in the Global South. But do such schemes work? Or are they another form of greenwashing?
Thailand: Saving a beach paradise from mass tourism 23.04.2021

Thai authorities want to cap the number of tourists at Maya Bay to rescue its stressed marine ecosystem. The iconic cove from "The Beach" had to be sealed off to the public after almost all its coral was destroyed.

Inside Europe 23.04.2021

And a special focus on meat consumption in DW's podcast On the Green Fence

Does air travel have a green future? 09.04.2021

Flying is one of the most polluting and privileged forms of travel. The aviation industry is facing growing pressure to wean itself off fossil fuels to bring down CO2 emissions. Can it succeed? Or do we need to stop flying altogether?
Can cruises kick-start the decarbonization of shipping? 26.03.2021

Cruises are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel, and the sector is growing fast. Cruise ships are also a testing ground for new technologies and alternative fuels, and could help drive change in the shipping industry as a whole. Neil visits Lucienne Damm from TUI Cruises to find out how the German company is planning to meet its target of going climate neutral by 2050.

