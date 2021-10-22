Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Corona pandemic has changed the world. But if we are capable of such sweeping change, what does this mean for our species as we face the future of our sweltering planet? And more importantly: How do we change?
Visions, Big Ideas and Best Practices for the future
Three months after deadly flash floods tore through Germany's Ahr Valley, residents in the village of Dernau are looking to the future. For many, that means rebuilding homes destroyed in the deluge. But how do you build back in a sustainable way? What needs to change to make buildings more flood-resilient? And when does it make sense to move away altogether?
This time On the Green Fence is bringing you an episode from our friends at Outside/In, an American podcast about the natural world and how we use it. In their episode "Scents and Sensibility" the Outside/In team explore the origins, role and transformation of potpourri. Listen in for a unique take on this "old school" air freshener.
Growing up in a working-class neighborhood in western Germany, environmental issues had never really played a role for brothers Adnan and Burak Arslan. But when Adnan was selected to be a part of a citizens' assembly on climate change, his view began to shift — to the surprise of his friends and family.
Germany's demographic setup favors the older generation in this year's crunch election. More than half the eligible voters are above the age of 50 and only 15% are below the age of 30. What does this mean for intergenerational dialogue and future environmental policy? Are older people in Germany really less interested in the environment than the Friday For Futures generation?
A special focus on traditions around Europe including: A ride on a horse-drawn carriage in Vienna, Italian pasta made the old fashioned way, the symbolism of traditional Norwegian dress and a Czech tradition that’s…fake! Plus: we’ll go dumpster diving in an episode of On The Green Fence.
Devastating wildfires in Turkey turn up the heat on the government and fuel unrest - Drama at the Olympics and a suspected murder put the spotlight on Belarus - Will the US open up to European travellers? - A new French wine that ages...under water - And it's about meat in an episode of On The Green Fence
Germany's car industry is among the most competitive in the world. But Aachen-based engineering professor Günther Schuh believes he can carve out a space for his electric car startup: e.Go Mobile. He says his small e-vehicles are among the most sustainable models around, and have a role to play in the transition to zero-emission mobility.
Most urban centers around the world are designed for cars, with significant chunks of space dedicated to roads and parking spaces. But what if our infrastructure was geared towards pedestrians and cyclists instead? Advocates say shifting away from car-centric cities could bring huge benefits to our health and climate.
There are 1.5 billion cars in the world today. These combustion engine vehicles are major polluters, and governments are hoping to meet their climate targets by replacing them with lower-emission alternatives, such as electric cars. But this transformation is going to be a massive challenge, and it's already proving to be extremely divisive in Germany — one of the world's leading car producers.
Is Sweden having second thoughts about its covid strategy? - The very brief rise and fall of the European Super League. - The electoral race to replace German chancellor Angela Merkel takes shape - The ‘ecological uprising’ underway in Serbia - And a special focus on meat consumption in DW’s podcast On the Green Fence
Cruises are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel, and the sector is growing fast. Cruise ships are also a testing ground for new technologies and alternative fuels, and could help drive change in the shipping industry as a whole. Neil visits Lucienne Damm from TUI Cruises to find out how the German company is planning to meet its target of going climate neutral by 2050.