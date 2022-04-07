 How climate change is making allergy season worse | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 07.04.2022

Environment

How climate change is making allergy season worse

Pollen season can already be miserable if you suffer from allergies. But climate change and the way it affects allergenic plants is only expected to make the situation worse, at the cost of our health and economies.

The yellow ragweed flowers

Each ragweed plant can produce millions of extremely potent pollen grains

Johannes Mazomeit walks into a field of gray, dried-up shrubs. The botanist would be kitted out in protective gear if it were summertime. But it's winter and still too early for these plants to be producing their potent pollen. 

This field is full of ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia), an invasive species that is also one of the most allergenic plants in the world.   

"Just a few pollen grains can be enough to trigger allergic reactions, even in people who have never been allergic to anything before," Mazomeit told DW. "It can hit anybody." 

The pollen can cause those who are allergic to sneeze, get itchy eyes and a runny nose, or provoke more serious reactions, such as asthma attacks. It can also cause skin allergies.

Botanist Johannes Mazomeit stands in a field of ragweed

Botanist Mazomeit says containing ragweed is difficult given that the seeds can survive dormant below ground for decades

For years, Mazomeit has been hunting ragweed in his home state of Rhineland-Palatinate in southwestern Germany. It's his job to stop it getting out of control.  

"There has been a clear spread in recent decades," he says, with clusters popping up in sandy soil in forests, along roads, in private gardens and on farms. 

A person wearing protective gear touches an ambrosia plant

Ragweed is so allergenic that experts recommend wearing protective gear and a mask before touching the plant

Allergies on the rise 

Originally from North America, ragweed's roots and fern-like leaves have been harvested by native tribes for their medicinal properties, for example for use as an antiseptic. The plant also provides food and cover to wild animals, including rabbits and birds.  

The ragweed's seeds were brought to Europe in the 19th century, but it's only in the past few decades that the species has become a problem. Warmer temperatures provided the right conditions for it to spread, and it's now found in more than 30 countries in Europe, including Germany. 

The yellow flowers of a ragweed plant

Ragweed plants love sandy soils and are known to thrive in sunflower fields and along roads

Each plant can produce up to 3 billion pollen grains capable of flying hundreds of kilometers. These grains are extremely small, allowing them to travel deeper into the lungs than pollen from other species. 

That's what makes ragweed's spread particularly concerning, says Professor Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann, head of environmental medicine at the University of Augsburg and author of the book Overheated: The consequences of climate change for our health. 

Listen to audio 26:10

The rise of allergies

 

Allergies are already a major health problem in Europe, and ragweed's foothold is only expected to complicate things further. Almost 40% of Europeans suffer from some sort of pollen allergy, according to Traidl-Hoffmann and that's predicted to rise to 50% by the middle of the century.

She also cites studies that found the number of allergic asthma cases, which can be caused by pollen allergies among other things, grew 10-20% in Germany between 2007 and 2017. 

The situation is getting worse, says Traidl-Hoffmann, "because pollen is affected by climate change. 

What role is climate change having? 

Warmer temperatures are causing some plants to speed up growth and produce pollen earlier and for longer 

"The pollen-free season is getting shorter," Traidl-Hoffmann says, to the point where there is pollen in the air all year. 

On top of that, she says, the presence of pollution and carbon dioxide in the air is boosting pollen production and changing the protein of the pollen itself, making it more aggressive. 

A birch tree in a field

The season for birch pollen, a major cause of hay fever in Europe, is getting longer due to changes in the climate

One recent US study found that hotter weather and higher levels of CO2 in the atmosphere have caused pollen seasons in North America to start an average of 20 days earlier since 1990, with trees releasing around 20% more pollen.  

A study from Italy that looked at allergenic trees such as birch, olive and cypress also concluded that pollen seasons were getting longer, while the amount of pollen, and people sensitized to pollens, had increased. 

Scientists have also shown that ragweed plants exposed to carbon dioxide levels from the year 2000 (370 parts per million) produced 132% more pollen than ragweed plants exposed to CO2 concentrations from 1890 (280 ppm). The pollen count rose another 90% with projected CO2 concentration for 2050 (600 ppm).  

Ragweed pollen under the microscope

Carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide can provoke significant changes in the pollen of plants such as ragweed

So what does all this mean for our health? 

Longer pollen seasons and higher quantities of the stuff in the air are inevitably bad news for allergy sufferers. More people will also develop allergies over time, says Traidl-Hoffmann, with consequences for our productivity and wellbeing.  

"In the end it's not only a threat for our health, but for our societies from an economic (perspective)," she says. 

Studies show that allergic pupils, for example, don’t perform as well at school during pollen season. Traidl-Hoffmann explains that allergies can cause a drop of up to 30% in performance in the classroom or workplace, adding that the loss of work and medical treatment for allergies cost the EU up to €150 billion ($170 billion) annually.  

Pollen may also make us more susceptible to viruses such as the coronavirus — whether we are allergic or not. Traidl-Hoffmann co-authored a recent study that recorded higher COVID infection rates in places with higher pollen counts. The authors write that pollen enters the body and disrupts its antiviral immune response. However, experts say this area needs more research.  

A lady in a field of flowers sneezing into a tissue

People who are allergic should consider staying home on days with particularly high pollen counts

Preparing for the pollen season  

When pollen season gets underway, there are precautions those who are susceptible, have asthma or other inflammatory diseases can take to limit their exposure.  

It's a good idea to stay indoors and keep windows closed on high pollen count days. Wearing a mask outside on these days is also recommended.  

Meanwhile, botanist Johannes Mazomeit stresses that anyone who comes into contact with ragweed should wear gloves and cover their face. To dispose of it correctly, "pull out the plant by the roots, wrap it carefully in a plastic bag and place it in the residual waste bin. The worst thing you can do is to put it on your compost heap."

The interviewees in this article were featured in DW's environment podcast "On the Green Fence." Listen to the episode on allergies and climate change here.

  • A bee, packed with pollen, prepares to buzz into a blooming sunflower

    Pollen calling

    Buzzin'

    A bee, packed with pollen, prepares to buzz into a blooming sunflower in a field in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany. Pollinators are animals that move pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma of a flower, helping to fertilize it. The most widely recognized pollinators are the various species of bees, although many other insects and animals, including some bats and birds, pollinate.

  • Pollen on a car roof

    Pollen calling

    Spruced up

    Little islands of pollen cover a car roof in Stuttgart, Germany. The pollen count for the coniferous spruce tree has been very high recently. "This year, there were ideal flight conditions," said Christina Endler of the German Weather Service. "It was dry, there was a lot of sunshine and light wind." Adding to the bounty is the fact that a cold winter was followed by an unusually warm spring.

  • The male pollen flowers of a walnut tree

    Pollen calling

    Walnuts for pollination

    Every walnut tree has both male and female parts, meaning they are monoecious, to use the biological term. Not dependent on pollinators, the pollen is largely spread by wind, from the male to the female parts. All walnut varieties are self-fertile, meaning the pollen can, in theory, travel from the male to the female parts of the same tree. Cross pollination has a higher chance of success though.

  • Pollen blows over a coniferous forest.

    Pollen calling

    Blowin' in the wind

    What looks like yellow fog here is in fact pollen from coniferous forests being blown around the Niedersonthofener Lake, in Bavaria, Germany. As a general rule, meteorologists say that the warmer the winter is, the sooner the pollen season begins. Also, according to a study by allergist Leonard Bielory, pollen counts could double by the year 2040 due to climate change.

  • Pollen on a chestnut tree.

    Pollen calling

    That old chestnut

    Chestnut trees (pictured here) produce both welcome shade in summer and the well-known nuts, most commonly associated with roasting on open fires in the depths of winter. These deciduous trees cannot self-pollinate. They rely on wind and insects to move the pollen from one tree to the next.

  • A pollen cloud in spring.

    Pollen calling

    Every blooming thing

    The spread of pollen in the springtime can be quite a sight. The expression "the forest is blooming" refers to the phenomenon of the pollen of conifers, usually spruce trees (those typically found in many German forests), filling the air to the extent that visibility is affected. Your best chance of experiencing this phenomenon is when the weather is especially dry.

  • A honey bee on a flower

    Pollen calling

    Making a beeline for it

    Think you get a lot done in a day? It is commonly estimated that a single honey bee can land on 5,000 flowers in one day. Pollen sticks to them as they do so and it is then brought to other flowers, allowing fertilization to occur. Are they nature's greatest matchmakers? Maybe, but if they are it is inadvertent; pollinators are usually looking for something for themselves, such as nectar.

  • birch blossoms and hayfever sufferer

    Pollen calling

    Bless you!

    When rough winds do shake the darling buds - and pollen - of May, hayfever sufferers know all about it. Allergic rhinitis is the medical name for hayfever, and it occurs when a person's immune system overreacts to the presence of pollen and attacks it mistakenly, as if it were a parasite. As a result, the person sneezes, in a misguided attempt to "expel" something that is actually quite harmless.

  • Pollen residue on the street

    Pollen calling

    Like an oilslick

    German observers will have noticed masses of yellow pollen accumulating in recent days and weeks, with much of it coming from pine and spruce trees. The high volume has been even greater as a result of the particularly dry spell of recent weather. In this picture, taken in North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany, pollen residue is seen on the street.

  • A corn field in summer

    Pollen calling

    The summer wind, came blowing in...

    We all like to see a nice blooming corn field like the one pictured here, but we ought to be prepared for increasing amounts of pollen as the planet continues to heat up. According to the aforementioned Bielory study, in the year 2000, pollen counts (measurement of the number of grains of pollen in a cubic meter of air) averaged 8,455. By 2040, these counts are anticipated to reach 21,735.

    Author: Arthur Sullivan