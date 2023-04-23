  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
War in Ukraine
Josep Borell, foreign policy chief of the European Union photographed at an event
Josep Borell's opinion piece echoed his comments at a EU debate on ChinaImage: Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsTaiwan

Top EU diplomat calls for navy patrols in Taiwan Strait

14 minutes ago

Josep Borrell's op-ed article urges the EU to take on a more active role in the Taiwan conflict. His stance is in stark contrast to Emmanuel Macron's views.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QS0r

The European Union's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell called on the block's navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait in a show of commitment, in an opinion piece published in a French weekly on Sunday.

Writing in the Journal Du Dimanche, Josep Borrell said that Europe must be "very present on this issue” and that it concerns the continent "economically, commercially and technologically."

His words echoed the comments he had made at a debate on China at the European Parliament on Tuesday.

"Taiwan is clearly part of our geostrategic perimeter to guarantee peace," Borrell said at the time. "It is not only for a moral reason that an action against Taiwan must necessarily be rejected. It is also because it would be, in economic terms, extremely serious for us, because Taiwan has a strategic role in the production of the most advanced semiconductors," he said. 

Beijing sees Taiwan as Chinese territory and has not ruled out using force to put the island under its control.

Taipei's contacts with the US prompt Chinese military drills

Borrell's push for naval patrolling comes two weeks after China launched a three-day exercise around Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and blockade of the island.

This was in response to a meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy early April when Tsai was returning to Taiwan from a tour in Central America, via the United States.

China had earlier objected to the scheduled meeting and warned the US that it would "fight back." 

Taiwan leader's US trip raises tensions with China

But earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron argued that Europeans should not be "followers" of the US in the event of conflict with China over Taiwan. Europe "should not be caught up in a disordering of the world and crises that aren't ours," he had said after a visit to Beijing, drawing criticism from politicians in the US and Europe.

Macron then spoke to US President Joe Biden over a phone call on Thursday to reaffirm their shared geopolitical vision.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949 but Beijing still claims sovereignty and insists on the "one China" principle in international relations. Most countries, including the EU nations and the US, do not recognize Taiwan as a country officially but maintain some unofficial diplomatic relations with its government.

mk/dj (AFP, Lusa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black smoke rising out of a neighborhood of Khartoum, Sudan

US evacuates citizens from Sudan amid ongoing conflict

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika MSF Nigeria Maiduguri

Nigeria's malnourished children

Nigeria's malnourished children

Politics16 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

BG Japan 80 ist das neue 50

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

Sports18 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

heat pump outside a house

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The flags of the EU, Moldova, and Ukraine

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU negotiations and Russian propaganda

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and Environment16 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage