Tightened security at French and German airports ahead of holidays

German and French airports have tightened their security measures in the run-up to Christmas, authorities confirmed Thursday. This time of year, airports across Europe receive tips from many other countries around the world, some of them highly credible.

According to German public broadcaster ARD, some of these credible threats included information from Moroccan intelligence indicating that an attack was planned at an airport either in France or Germany. Two days after an attack on the Strasbourg Christmas market, police found the exact men described by their Moroccan counterparts in a German-licensed vehicle at Paris' Charles De Gaulle airport.

Another credible tip involved a father and son from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia that appeared to be casing some of the country's airports. Police said they had made four arrests related to the possibility that extremists were surveiling German airports.

But some airports were keen to downplay the risk of perceived threats, emphasizing that increased security around the holidays is routine.

'Purely precaution'

At Stuttgart Airport in southern Germany, a spokesman said he could "neither confirm nor deny" reports that the transport hub had been the subject of a threat.

In a press release, Stuttgart police said that stepped-up security measures "are purely precaution. There are tips or incidences all the time, especially around Christmas. Coming right after the terrible attack in Strasbourg, we must be vigilant."

Police asked citizens not to overreact, and said that "there are currently no indications of a concrete threat to the airports in Baden-Württemberg," the state of which Stuttgart is the capital.

