Travel

Strasbourg reopens Christmas market

A relieved Strasbourg prepared to reopen its popular Christmas market on Friday after French police shot dead the gunman who killed three people there in an attack.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/Schickert)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Capital of Alsace

    From the cathedral to the tanners' quarter all the way to the modern architecture of important European institutions: The French regional capital of Alsace boasts many attractions, here are our favorites.

  • Straßburger Münster (picture-alliance/Winfried Rothermel)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Strasbourg Cathedral

    The cathedral is the symbol of the city and reflects its Franco-German history. Constructed by German cathedral master builders such as Erich von Steinbach and Ulrich Ensinger between the 12th and 15th centuries, the Romanesque-Gothic church was regarded as mankind's tallest building until 1847.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Kammerzell House

    One of the best-known buildings in Strasbourg is Kammerzell House on the Muensterplatz cathedral square. It dates from the 15th century and is considered an outstanding example of profane late Gothic architecture. With its characteristic wood-carved façade, the building now serves as a hotel and restaurant.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/Schickert)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    La Petit France

    Many half-timbered houses and lots tourists can be found in the La Petite France district – the so-called tanners' quarter. Because of its important historical buildings, the medieval old town as well as the new town, dating from the 19th century, are part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schickert)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Ponts Couverts

    The ensemble of towers and bridges over the Ill River dates from the early 13th century. Although the wooden roofs over the bridges, which were supposed to protect the city's defenders in wartime, have long since disappeared, the name Ponts Couverts has remained.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Schickert)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Place Gutenberg

    Until the end of the Thirty Years War, Strasbourg was a free imperial city within the Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation. A square and a statue are dedicated to an early famous guest to the city. Johann Gutenberg, the inventor of modern letterpress printing, lived here from 1434 to 1444.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Elliott)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Palais Rohan

    The former town residence of the prince-bishops is considered a baroque masterpiece. Since the end of the 19th century, Palais Rohan has housed the Museum of Fine Arts, the Museum of Decorative Arts and the Archaeological Museum. One of the archaeological treasures is the sandstone bust of the Roman Emperor Caracalla found in Strasbourg in 1950.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Tomi Ungerer Museum

    In 2007 the city of Strasbourg dedicated a building to one of its most famous contemporary sons: The documentation center Tomi Ungerer. As a graphic artist and writer, he sees himself above all as a committed Alsatian and European. Ungerer, who commutes between Ireland and Strasbourg, has left a large part of his works to his hometown.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Runkel)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Strasbourg Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

    Completed in 1998, the museum houses masterpieces of European modernism from Max Ernst to Auguste Rodin. The contemporary art collection also includes an exhibit of new German painters from Georg Baselitz to Jonathan Meese. The photographic department also offers an extensive collection from the beginnings to the present.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Wirth)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    European Parliament

    The European Union's Parliament building, which has been convening here since 1999, makes Strasbourg a European capital. Right next door are the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of Europe. All of these can also be seen quite comfortably from a boat. The Ille River links the historic city center with the European institutions district.

  • Straßburg (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Strasbourg - at the heart of Europe

    Passerelle des Deux Rives

    Representative for the many connections between Germany and France is the Passerelle des Deux Rives - the bridge of the two banks – on which pedestrians and cyclists can cross the border. The bridge over the Rhine, which opened in 2004, is part of a cross-border park that connects the French city of Strasbourg with the German city of Kehl.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff


The Tuesday's attack on the Alsatian capital's Christmas market causes worldwide concern. The lights on the market's towering Christmas tree were illuminated Friday for the first time since the attack ahead of the official re-opening of the market at 11:00 am (10:00 GMT). "I hope life will get back to normal but I'm not too sure," said Franck Hoffmann as opened his wooden chalet offering Christmas candles and ornaments on Friday. "Business isn't going to be what it was," he predicted.

  • Straßburger Münster (AFP/Getty Images)

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Strasbourg, France

    The "Christkindelsmärik," as the Christmas market is called in Strasbourg, has existed since 1570, making it the oldest Christmas market in France. It's made special by the typical wooden market stalls, not just located around Strasbourg Cathedral, but all around the old city center, each has its own specialty.

  • Weihnachten Weihnachtsmarkt Österreich Wien Rathaus

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Vienna, Austria

    The Old Viennese Christmas Market held in front of the Schottenkirche in the city center is committed to tradition. Its main attraction is the 46-meter (151-foot) nativity, the longest in Austria. In 1987, the city decided to counter what it saw as the growing globalization of Christmas markets and put the focus back on handicrafts, glass decorations, traditional nativity scenes and ceramics.

  • BG Weihnachtsmärkte in Europa | Zagreb (europeanbestdestinations.com)

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Zagreb, Croatia

    The Christmas market traditionally begins on the first Advent with the installation of the gigantic Advent wreath around the Mandusevac Fountain on the central square. From this moment on, the Christmas magic of lights lies over Zagreb. Events all over the city invite you to feast and marvel.

  • Weihnachten Weihnachtsmarkt Polen Krakau

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Kraków, Poland

    Kraków's Christmas market is located in the middle of the old city. Those who are not warmed by the romantic setting might find a bit of Polish vodka helpful. The main attraction is an annual competition for the best model nativity scene. The contest has been held on the first Thursday in December since 1937.

  • BG Weihnachtsmärkte in Europa | Colmar (europeanbestdestinations.com)

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Colmar, France

    The medieval town in Alsace is romantic all year round. During the Christmas season it becomes almost magical. The Place Jeanne d'Arc offers Alsatian specialities. In the Koifhus (old customs house) and on the squares Place des Dominicains and Place de l'Ancienne Douane, traders offer handicrafts. For children, there is a mechanical crib and a merry-go-round with wooden horses.

  • Schweiz Basel Weihnachtsmarkt

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Basel, Switzerland

    The Basel Christmas market at Barfüsserplatz is the largest in Switzerland and considered to be one of the prettiest, with the longest festively lit road in Europe. Some 180 market stalls are packed together on this road. Here you can find anything your heart desires, from wooden toys to vegan products and Indian handicrafts.

  • Marktplatz Weihnachtsmarkt Spanien Madrid

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Madrid, Spain

    Madrid holds its Christmas market on the Plaza Mayor. The height of the festive season in Spain is January 6th. That is when the "King's parade" is held. It is these three kings, also known as the three wise men, who bring gifts at Christmas in Spain. Every year thousands of tourists come to join the street festivities. The parade is broadcast live on television.

  • Marktplatz Weihnachtsmarkt Hyde Park London Großbritannien

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    London, Great Britain

    German Christmas has been exported and the "Winter Wonderland" in London's Hyde Park is the best proof of it. Based on the German model, this Christmas market has a "Bayern Rutschi" fairground ride and "German Bratwurst" sausages. A Ferris wheel, rollercoaster and ice rink complete the Christmas show. Also popular is the "Magical Ice Kingdom" ice sculpture display.

  • Schweden Göteborg Weihnachtsmarkt

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Gothenburg, Sweden

    The "Jul pa Liseberg" Christmas market in Gothenburg is the largest in Sweden. In this magical place 5 million Christmas lights spread festive joy. Everything is on offer, from Swedish specialties to music and theater performances as well as rides on a reindeer drawn sleigh. As this is the location of a theme park in the summer, they are well equipped to make the market a pleasurable experience.

  • Weihnachtsmarkt in Köln (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Cologne, Germany

    Every year some 4 million people visit the Christmas market by the Cologne Cathedral. It is regarded as one of Germany's most popular markets. Both the market stalls and the over 100 stage performances help to spread festive cheer. Cologne's diversity also includes the "Heavenue", a gay and lesbian Christmas market on Rudolfplatz.

  • Prolog des Nürnberger Christkinds EINSCHÄNKUNG

    Europe's most beautiful Christmas markets

    Nuremberg, Germany

    The Christkindlesmarkt, which could be literally translated as "Christ Child Market," in Nuremberg is opened with a prologue by the Christkind every year. This is one of the world's oldest Christmas markets as it was mentioned in official documents as far back as 1628. Christmas decorations are on offer here as well as the typical local Christmas specialty "Nürnberger Lebkuchen" ginger bread.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff


Strasbourg's deputy mayor Alain Fontanel admitted that despite patrols, plainclothes police, profilers and video surveillance, "the risks can be reduced, but not eliminated". "We can't pat down and search everyone, only carry out random checks," he said, adding that huge lines at checkpoints would only create a new potential target for terrorists. "Someone who wants to get in an area this big with a weapon can do it," he said. Such reasoning was little comfort to the residents and tourists who flock to the Strasbourg market.

