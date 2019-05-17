Thousands take part in pro-Europe protests ahead of elections

One week before voters head to the polls for the European Parliament elections, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Germany on Sunday to voice their support for Europe and to send a message against nationalism and the far-right.

Protests are planned in seven major German cities, including: Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

Between 20,000 and 25,000 people are due to take part in the demonstration in the western German city of Cologne, according to police estimates.

Two members of "Grandmas against the right" protest group told DW that they wanted to come out to support Europe at the protest in Cologne, because they fear that Germany and Europe are returning to a dark chapter in history.

"We were told by our own grandmas and grandpas about what life was like under the Nazis," a 65-year-old protester named Walli told DW. "But there's a gap in knowledge about it."

Although the protesters support Europe, many say that the EU needs to undergo some major changes if it is going to be successful in the future.

"Of course the EU needs to change — we need much stronger cooperation," Susanne Helm, a 50-year-old with the "Pulse of Europe" movement told DW.

Protests and other pro-EU events are taking place in cities across Europe, including in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Sweden, Austria, Spain, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and in Bulgaria.

Combatting the far-right, pushing for change

The German protests are taking place under the banner of "One Europe for Everyone: Your Voice against Nationalism," with over 100 civil society organizations and political parties backing the marches.

Although protesters are taking to the streets in support of the EU, organizers have also called for changes to the bloc.

"The EU must change if it is to have a future," organizers wrote on the protest's website. They urged for changes to promote diversity and guarantee social justice, as well as defend human rights — particularly for asylum-seekers and those in need of rescue in the Mediterranean.

Many of the protesters are concerned that euroskeptic and far-right parties could score major wins in the upcoming May 23-26 elections, particularly with voter turnout rates for the EU vote low across the bloc.

