Thousands cut off by wintery weather in Austria, Germany

A fresh wave of snow hit central Europe on Monday, piling on the misery for residents of high-lying communities in the Alps.

By Tuesday, melting snow meant that several roads and basements were flooded. Particularly badly hit was the town of Harburg, where the River Wörnitz has overflowed.

Blizzards had taken their toll on Monday, with a hotel in the Bavarian ski resort of Balderschwang hit by a 300-meter-wide avalanche. No-one was injured, with the hotel having already taken precautions to clear parts of the hotel a day earlier. More than 1,000 people were said to be stranded there.

Several avalanches also hit buildings in neighboring Austria, but no one was harmed.

However, there was at least one fatality as a man in the town of Faistenau, fell from a roof that he had been shoveling clear of snow.

Thousands cut off

In the Austrian province of Styria, a long-distance bus veered off the road and 12 meters down a slope amid heavy snow. A dozen passengers were injured.

According to official figures, some 41,000 people in Salzburg alone have been cut off from the outside world by the snow.

In the Czech Republic, a train between Prague and Munich collided Monday with a fallen tree near the town of Domazlice. Local emergency services said there were no injuries. Some 15,000 households in the region were without electricity.

The snow and heavy winds also wreaked havoc in Slovakia, where there were several traffic accidents and roads came to a standstill.

It was welcome news that there were not more fatalities. Since the start of the year, dozens have died in avalanches and other weather-related stories in the region.

