 Thousands cut off by wintery weather in Austria, Germany | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 15.01.2019

Europe

Thousands cut off by wintery weather in Austria, Germany

Despite a let-up in the wintery weather, inhabitants of Europe’s high-lying Alpine areas have found themselves cut off by snow. In the Austrian province of Salzburg alone, some 41,000 people were left isolated.

  • Car covered by snow

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    'Snow chaos'

    For days, the German state of Bavaria has been inundated by massive amounts of snow. Munich police urged drivers to deal with the snow covering their vehicles or face potential fines after tweeting a picture of a car (not this one!) shrouded in ice at a stoplight. German media has dubbed the extreme weather phenomenon "Schneechaos" — or snow chaos.

  • Bundeswehr tank in Berchtesgaden

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Helping out

    In Berchtesgaden, a town in the Bavarian Alps near the Austrian border, Germany's armed forces — the Bundeswehr — had to deliver much-needed supplies in the middle of the night. The reason: the road to the village was cut off by the sheer amount of snow fall. As such, the military had the only transport vehicles able to reach the area. Local tram services were also in no state to run.

  • Pyramid in Schöneheide (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Heinz)

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Snow pyramid

    A festive pyramid diorama was covered in snow in Schönheide, a town near the Czech border in eastern Germany. Snow plows have been pressed to find places to pile the snow from the street after a blizzard powdered the Ore Mountains.

  • Firefighters clean off a roof in Styria, Austria (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Fink)

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Roof brigade

    Firefighters dislodged piles of snow from a roof in the western Austrian town of Mariazell. Since January 5, around 3,700 firefighters have been called upon in the Austrian state of Styria to help deal with the flurry.

  • Lorries piled up on Autobahn 8 between Munich and Salzburg

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Stuck

    For some, the snow kept them from reaching home. Hundreds of drivers had to sleep in their vehicles overnight after being trapped on the highway between Munich and Salzburg. In an editorial, the conservative newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) said climate change may be a contributing factor to the "chaotic amounts of snow" and shows how quickly areas can be changed by its effects.

  • Bayern - Schneemassen in Schönau am Königsee (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Air support

    A "Super Puma" helicopter was prepared for takeoff in a parking lot in Schönau am Königsee, a town in southeast Bavaria. The helicopters were used to blow snow from trees and onto roads to prevent trees and their branches from falling onto cars passing by.

  • Bayern - Schneemassen in Berchtesgaden (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Emergency work

    A fireman cleared off snow from a roof in the Berchtesgaden region of Bavaria near the Austrian border. More than 1,000 emergency workers were dispatched to Upper Bavaria to deal with the snow.

  • A woman shovels snow

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    More warnings

    But Bavaria wasn't the only place in Germany to be affected by the snowfall. North of Bavaria in the German state of Thuringia, park authorities warned people against entering forests, saying enormous snow loads threatened to bring down numerous trees. Several roads were also closed by deep snow and fallen trees.

  • Snow-covered tables in Stuttgart

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Snow day

    While not nearly as chaotic as Bavaria and Thuringia, the German state of Baden-Württemberg received plenty of snow too. In Stuttgart, buildings were covered by the white powder frost, while in some parts of the state, school children were allowed to take the day off.

  • Snow-covered shack in Austria

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Freezing neighbors

    For days now, Austrian authorities have issued avalanche warnings for its Alpine slopes. At least eight people have been killed by weather-related incidents. In some cases, rescuers have had to save people stranded in cut-off areas. On Thursday, nine tourists from Russia, Ukraine, Poland and Hungary had to be rescued after venturing off-piste in the Zell am See resort area.

  • A refugee child throws a snowball

    Heavy snow creates chaos in southern Germany and Austria

    Elsewhere in Europe

    While Germany and Austria have received a lot of extreme weather coverage, that doesn't mean other parts of Europe weren't inundated by snowfall. As far south as Greece, refugee children took it as an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with a snowball or two. Switzerland, Slovenia, Italy and Turkey also received their share.


A fresh wave of snow hit central Europe on Monday, piling on the misery for residents of high-lying communities in the Alps.

By Tuesday, melting snow meant that several roads and basements were flooded. Particularly badly hit was the town of Harburg, where the River Wörnitz has overflowed. 

Blizzards had taken their toll on Monday, with a hotel in the Bavarian ski resort of Balderschwang hit by a 300-meter-wide avalanche. No-one was injured, with the hotel having already taken precautions to clear parts of the hotel a day earlier. More than 1,000 people were said to be stranded there.

Several avalanches also hit buildings in neighboring Austria, but no one was harmed.

However, there was at least one fatality as a man in the town of Faistenau, fell from a roof that he had been shoveling clear of snow.

Thousands cut off

In the Austrian province of Styria, a long-distance bus veered off the road and 12 meters down a slope amid heavy snow. A dozen passengers were injured.

Read more:  Can the weather make us ill?

According to official figures, some 41,000 people in Salzburg alone have been cut off from the outside world by the snow.

In the Czech Republic, a train between Prague and Munich collided Monday with a fallen tree near the town of Domazlice. Local emergency services said there were no injuries. Some 15,000 households in the region were without electricity.

The snow and heavy winds also wreaked havoc in Slovakia, where there were several traffic accidents and roads came to a standstill. 

It was welcome news that there were not more fatalities. Since the start of the year, dozens have died in avalanches and other weather-related stories in the region.

rc/av (AFP, AP)

