Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Slovakia

Slovakia is a Central European country, bordering the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine and Poland. Its capital and largest city is Bratislava.

Slovakia belonged to the Kingdom of Hungary for roughly 1,000 years. It formed part of Czechoslovakia after World War 1 until the Velvet Revolution ended communist rule there in 1989. Slovakia gained independence in 1993, and joined the EU in 2004. It is a member of the Eurozone and NATO. This page collates all of DW's content on Slovakia.

DAC players applaud their fans after a 1-1 draw against rivals Slovan Bratislava. Thema: DAC, a football team in the ethnic Hungarian city of Dunajska Streda, is causing a stir in Slovakia's top flight. DW, Arpad Szoczi

Orban-backed football club causing a stir in Slovakia 23.09.2021

An ethnic Hungarian football club is thriving in Slovakia's top-flight league, thanks partly to funding from the Hungarian government. DW visited the club, DAC, as they faced off against rivals Slovan Bratislava.
This photo provided by the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service, shows the rescue operation of an unidentified woman who was found on the Adriatic island of Krk on Sept. 12, 2021. Croatian police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 they are still working to establish the identity of a woman found over a week ago at a northern Adriatic Sea island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. Police told the Associated Press they are searching the terrain and conducting numerous interviews with residents and tourists or anyone who has information about the woman discovered on the island of Krk on Sept. 12. (Croatian Mountain Rescue Service via AP)

Croatian police identify woman suffering from memory loss 22.09.2021

Rescuers had found the woman alone on a remote part of a Croatian island. She appeared not to have any knowledge of who she was.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope meets with Roma in 'eyesore' housing project 14.09.2021

Pope Francis meets with Roma in a notorious housing project on day three of his Central Europe trip. The visit comes after he met with Holocaust survivors in Bratislava Monday.
Pope Francis meets members of the Jewish community in Bratislava, Slovakia, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ahead of a rigorous two days hop-scotching around Slovakia, Francis is spending Monday in Bratislava where the highlight of his visit is the encounter at the capital's Holocaust memorial, built on the site of a synagogue destroyed by the communist regime in the 1960s. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Slovakia: Pope Francis expresses 'shame' over Holocaust victims 13.09.2021

"Here, in this place, the name of God was dishonored," Pope Francis said at a Holocaust memorial in Bratislava. During World War II, Slovakia was governed by a Nazi puppet regime, headed by Catholic priest Jozef Tiso.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Romanesque Hall in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, September 12, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pope Francis meets Hungary's Viktor Orban on 4-day Europe trip 12.09.2021

Pope Francis met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing, anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis' call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis then called for less division in Slovakia.
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group E - Poland v Slovakia - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia- June 14, 2021 Slovakia's Marek Hamsik celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Euro 2020: Slovakia smother Robert Lewandowski to upset Poland 14.06.2021

Underdogs Slovakia played to their defensive strengths to upset Poland in their Euro 2020 opener. The Poles couldn't get superstar striker Robert Lewandowski into dangerous areas and the Bayern Munich man drew a blank.
Bundespolizisten gehen bei einer Razzia gegen Schleuser in eine Wohnung. Bei einer großangelegten Razzia gingen Bundespolizisten in mehreren Bundesländern gegen Schleuserkriminalität vor. (Zu dpa «Bundesweite Razzien gegen organisierte Schleuserkriminalität»)

Police raid people-smuggling network in Germany, Slovakia 31.05.2021

Police have carried out raids across Germany, as well as in Slovakia, in an operation against people smuggling gangs. Thay made two arrrests and found dozens of individuals at properties in several German states.
31.03.2021 March 31, 2021, Argentina: In this photo illustration a box of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine seen on display. Argentina - ZUMAs197 20210331_zab_s197_037 Copyright: xCarolxSmiljanx

Brazil: Was there sloppiness with the Sputnik V COVID vaccine? 04.05.2021

Brazil has halted approval of Sputnik V, claiming that a vector virus in the vaccine was not inactive and could cause severe colds. Russia is denying the accusation.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - APRIL 22, 2021: Flags of Slovakia and the EU flown outside the Slovak Embassy. Alexander Shcherbak/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0FDB48

Russia expels 7 EU diplomats over 'solidarity' with Czechs 28.04.2021

Russia has expelled the diplomats from Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia in a tit-for-tat move amid a growing row over Czech spying accusations.
17.02.21 *** Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic attends the Visegrad Group meeting at the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland, on February 17, 2021. The Visegrad Group, an alliance between Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, celebrates its 30th anniversary. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto)

Slovakia PM offers to swap roles with finance minister 28.03.2021

Prime Minister Igor Matovic has pitched switching jobs to resolve the standoff over the ruling coalition's pandemic measures. However, some are calling for his removal entirely.
13.07.2020, Belgien, Brussels: Ivan Korcok, EU-Außenminister der Slowakei, trifft zu einem Treffen der EU-Außenminister im Gebäude des Europäischen Rates ein und spricht mit Journalisten. Thema sind u.a. die Konflikte mit der Türkei und eine mögliche EU-Reaktion auf das chinesische Sicherheitsgesetz für Hongkong. Foto: Virginia Mayo/AP Pool/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Slovak foreign minister resigns as government teeters 24.03.2021

Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok is one of six to step down after President Zuzana Caputova demanded the prime minister's resignation. The education minister also quit on Wednesday.
Igor Matovic, leader of anti-graft political movement Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO), arrives for a televised debate following the results of the country's parliamentary election in Bratislava, on March 1, 2020. - Slovak voters handed a resounding victory to the centre-right, anti-graft OLaNO opposition party in a general election dominated by public anger over the 2018 murder of a journalist probing corruption, according to an exit poll. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP)

Slovakia PM offers to step down to end coalition crisis 22.03.2021

Slovakian PM Igor Matovic has said he is willing to resign — under certain conditions — to put the country's coalition chaos to a rest. Coalition partners have locked horns with Matovic over his COVID-19 management.
Pope Francis is accompanied by Iraq's President Barham Salih and his wife Sarbagh Salih before departing for Rome, at Baghdad International Airport in Baghdad, Iraq March 8, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pope Francis returns from 'tiring' first visit to Iraq 08.03.2021

The head of the Catholic Church said God would protect his Iraqi followers from coronavirus. He hinted at future trips to Budapest, Slovakia and Lebanon.
Im Infektionszimmer für Covid-19-Patienten auf der Interdisziplinären internistischen Intensivtherapiestation (ITS) der Universitätsmedizin Rostock pflegt Uta Kautz einen Patienten im künstlichen Koma. Für die Mitarbeiter auf der Intensivstation ist nicht nur der psychische Druck groß, sondern auch die körperliche Belastung bei der Versorgung der Patienten.

Coronavirus digest: Germany accepts COVID patients from Slovakia 06.03.2021

A medical plane carrying seriously ill coronavirus patients is expected to land in the western German city of Dortmund later Saturday. Follow DW for the latest.
A medic tests a woman for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 during nationwide testing in Bratislava, Slovakia on October 31, 2020. - Slovakia on October 31, 2020 began a programme to screen its entire population for coronavirus but medical professionals have warned it could lead to an increase in cases. Some 45,000 medical workers, army and police are being deployed to carry out the tests in the EU member state of 5.4 million people, collecting swabs at around 5,000 testing points. (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP) (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID-19: Slovakia mired in chaos 01.03.2021

For almost a year, Slovakia has been ruled by a coalition that pledged to clean up the "mafia state." Its chaotic strategies during the coronavirus pandemic, however, have pushed the country into a healthcare emergency.

UK businesses hedged their bets among Brexit uncertainty 31.12.2020

Companies on both sides of the Brexit divide have been hedging their bets for years now. For one British businessman, it means opening up a new factory at home, while making plans for expansion into an EU country.
Show more articles