Slovakia is a Central European country, bordering the Czech Republic, Austria, Hungary, Ukraine and Poland. Its capital and largest city is Bratislava.

Slovakia belonged to the Kingdom of Hungary for roughly 1,000 years. It formed part of Czechoslovakia after World War 1 until the Velvet Revolution ended communist rule there in 1989. Slovakia gained independence in 1993, and joined the EU in 2004. It is a member of the Eurozone and NATO.