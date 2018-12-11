Theresa May seeks Brussels Brexit lifeline after confidence vote

UK Prime Minister Theresa May was headed for Brussels on Thursday, in a desperate bid to secure concessions on with Brexit withdrawal agreement at a summit of EU leaders.

May was due to make her case to other leaders after she survived a damaging confidence vote triggered by Conservative lawmakers unhappy with her Brexit plan.

The prime minister is seeking reassurances about the agreement from the 27 other EU leaders, particularly about the Northern Irish "backstop" clause. Under the deal, the UK would remain part of the EU customs union if the two sides couldn't agree on another way to avoid a "hard border” on the island of Ireland.

However, the bloc has said it is adamant there can be no substantive changes to the legally binding withdrawal deal, while leaving some scope for nonbinding "clarifications" or "assurances."

On Wednesday evening, May survived a no-confidence vote triggered by euroskeptic Conservative lawmakers — many of whom are unhappy at the potential prospect of an indefinite backstop — winning by 200 votes to 117. The victory eased the most immediate domestic pressure on the prime minister, though as part of her pitch for survival she pledged to step aside before the next general election.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Boris and David resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later. Author: Alexander Pearson



A spokesman for Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he was expected to hold a bilateral meeting with May on the sidelines of the summit. Head of the European Council Donald Tusk was also due to meet the British prime minister before the event.

'No basis for rewriting agreement'

The German parliament's lower house on Thursday voted against any amendment being made to the withdrawal agreement, as part of a major sitting before Merkel would travel on to Brussels.

Read more: Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

Addressing the parliament ahead of the vote, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said there should be no redrafting. The functioning backstop for Northern Ireland — designed to guarantee no hard border in Ireland — was not up for discussion, he said.

Reaching a Brexit deal with the UK was clearly in Germany's interest, said Maas. However, after months of negotiations to reach a fair compromise, he said, there was "no basis for rewriting this agreement."

As long as the withdrawal agreement was not fully ratified, said Maas, Germany would also continue with its preparations for a hard Brexit.

May also met several European leaders earlier in the week, in a series of stopovers in the Netherlands, Germany and Brussels.



Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Who are Theresa May's supporters and opponents? UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a vote of no-confidence after 48 MPs from her Conservative Party wrote letters demanding she step aside. As she races to gather support ahead of the vote, who can she count on, and who will be trying to vote her out?

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Opponent: Owen Paterson "… the Prime Minister is the blockage to the wide-ranging Free Trade Agreement… which would be in the interests of the country." Former Environment Secretary Owen Paterson has attacked the Brexit deal and argued the UK should not stay in a customs union with the EU. He published his letter calling for a vote of no-confidence on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Supporter: Amber Rudd "The PM has my full support." Amber Rudd resigned as Home Secretary over a wrongful deportation scandal in April 2018, but returned to the UK cabinet in November as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. She is a remainer and an ally of Theresa May and was quick to Tweet her support. However, some also regard her as a possible successor.

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Opponent: Jacob Rees-Mogg "The country needs a new leader, it is time for Mrs May to resign." The Conservative MP for North East Somerset is the leader of the Brexit-backing European Research Group (ERG). He has been highly critical of the Brexit deal negotiated by May's government and the EU. Rees-Mogg first encouraged Conservative Party colleagues to force a leadership election at the end of November.

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Supporter: Anna Soubry "Removing Theresa May at this most critical of times is grossly irresponsible." Anna Soubry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, has been a thorn in the Prime Minister's side as an outspoken critic of Brexit and an advocate for second referendum. But Soubry dislikes Rees-Mogg's ERG even more and branded them "an embarrassment" for trying to unseat May.

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Opponent: Steve Baker "What I would say to my colleagues is: you now face the certainty of failure with Theresa May, you must be brave and make the right decision to change prime minister..." Baker, Conservative MP for Wycombe, is a hard-Brexit campaigner and former head of the ERG. Along with Rees-Mogg, he was highly dissatisfied with the deal and had been pushing for colleagues to remove May has party leader.

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Supporter: Sajid Javid "The last thing our country needs right now is a Conservative Party leadership election. Will be seen as self-indulgent and wrong." Home Secretary Sajid Javid was another cabinet member quick to voice their support for Theresa May. He said a leadership contest would delay the UK leaving the EU. He is also rumored to be putting together a leadership bid.

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Opponent: Andrea Jenkyns "It is time that we had a new leader to save Brexit, and unite our country." Pro-Brexit backbench Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood Andrea Jenkyns is regular critic of Theresa May, perceiving her Brexit negotiating strategy to be too soft. She complained on Twitter Conservative Party whips were asking MPs to back the Prime Minister, demanding that they stay "neutral" for the "party matter."

Theresa May no-confidence vote: Supporters and opponents Supporter: David Cameron "I hope Conservative MPs will back the PM in the vote today." Theresa May's predecessor David Cameron has tried to remain out of the spotlight since his resignation after the June 2016 referendum. However, he tweeted his support for the Prime Minister on Tuesday, arguing the UK needs "no distractions" from the Brexit deal, which is supposed to be finalized by the end of March. Author: Alexander Matthews



rc/msh (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

