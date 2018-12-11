 Brexit: Conservative MPs trigger Theresa May no-confidence vote | News | DW | 12.12.2018

News

Brexit: Conservative MPs trigger Theresa May no-confidence vote

Theresa May's Conservative rebels are challenging her leadership, but not in Parliament. The embattled British prime minister faces a motion of no confidence from within her own party on Wednesday evening.

Theresa May (picture alliance/empics)

A no-confidence vote in the leadership British Prime Minister Theresa May has been triggered after the threshold of 15 percent of Conservative parliamentarians seeking the vote was crossed, said the MP responsible for internal challenges, Graham Brady, on Wednesday.

Brady said the vote by Conservative lawmakers would take place between 18:00 and 20:00 UTC on Wednesday evening.

The result would be announced as soon as possible after the vote, he said.

Read more: UK leadership challenge: How does it work?

Brexit deal discontent

The move comes as May faces widespread discontent in Parliament over a deal she negotiated over Britain's planned exit from the European Union on March 29.

On Tuesday, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal after it became apparent that it was extremely unlikely to be approved by MPs.

Former British minister Owen Paterson, one of those to submit a letter of no confidence to trigger the vote, described the deal in his letter as "so bad that it cannot be considered anything other than a betrayal of clear manifesto promises.

Other leading Conservative lawmakers have come out in defense of May.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said a leadership contest was "the last thing the country needs" and that May was "the best person to make sure we actually leave the EU on March 29." Home Secretary Sajid Javid echoed that view, saying that a leadership election would "be seen as self-indulgent and wrong" and that May had his "full support."

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    June 2017: And they're off!

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    November 2017: May pays out?

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    July 2018: Boris and David resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    December 2018: May gets cold feet

    December 2018: May gets cold feet

    Despite unrelenting opposition toward the draft deal, May scheduled a parliamentary vote on it for December 11. But she called it off on December 10, admitting to lawmakers that she would have lost the vote "by a significant margin." The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


All 315 Conservative parliamentarians can cast a ballot in the leadership vote, with May needing 158 to win. 

If she does, party rules say there cannot be another challenge for a year. If she loses, she will have to resign and is barred from running in the ensuing leadership contest. Her successor as Conservative leader would automatically become prime minister without the need for a national election.

 tj/msh (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

