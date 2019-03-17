Theresa May eyes short Brexit extension as deadline nears

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will request a short delay to Brexit in a letter to European Union leaders on Wednesday, media reported.

Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29 — three years after UK citizens voted for the withdrawal in a referendum.

British MPs have twice rejected May's painstakingly negotiated withdrawal agreement with Brussels, and with the divorce deadline a little over a week away, the prime minister's options are limited.

May "won't be asking for a long extension," Reuters news agency quoted a Downing Street source as saying. "There is a case for giving Parliament a bit more time to agree on a way forward.

"But the people of this country have been waiting nearly three years now," the source added. "They are fed up with parliament's failure to take a decision and the PM shares their frustration."

Parliamentary leader Andrea Leadsom said it was "absolutely essential we are out of the EU" before EU parliamentary elections in May.

"It would be extraordinary for the people who voted to leave the EU to find us fielding candidates for these next elections," she told British radio broadcaster LBC.

'No decision' this week

In the leadup to a crucial summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, EU officials have voiced frustration over the political deadlock in Britain and urged London to swiftly set out what it wants to do.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Germany's Deutschlandfunk public radio on Wednesday that the leaders' meeting was unlikely to end with an agreement about postponing Brexit, which would require unanimous backing by EU leaders.

"We will probably have to meet again next week because Mrs. May doesn't have agreement to anything, either in her Cabinet or in Parliament," he said. "She must bring approval of the negotiated deal and she must bring clear ideas on timing."

Merkel prepared for last-minute struggle

Juncker added that the bloc had already done much to accommodate Britain over its planned split from the bloc and could go no further.

"There will be no renegotiations, no new negotiations, no additional guarantees in addition to those already given," Juncker said. "We have intensively moved towards Britain, there can be no more."

A third vote on May's existing deal is by no means impossible but has been made far trickier after Britain's parliamentary speaker threatened to block another vote on the same pact. Another solution could be using a delay to convince Parliament to approve a different deal. Other alternatives include Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal — which would disrupt business across the bloc — or even a second Brexit referendum down the track.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she was prepared to "fight to the last hour of the deadline" to secure an orderly exit.

