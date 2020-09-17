 The Without Borders Film Festival, live despite coronavirus restrictions | Film | DW | 17.09.2020

Film

The Without Borders Film Festival, live despite coronavirus restrictions

Courage is a central theme at the Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow. Highlights include a film about an Afghan woman's struggle against her family and the legal system.

  • Film still 'Cocoon': Two teenage girls standing in the forest look into the distance. (picture-alliance/dpa/Salzgeber)

    Without Borders Film Festival: a bold mix of doc and fiction films

    'Cocoon'

    This year's opening film is "Cocoon," a coming-of-age story by German director Leonie Krippendorff that tells the tale of a young girl searching for her place in the world. Nora, the main protagonist, learns how to deal with her own body while searching for her own identity and coming out of the closet during a summer of big changes.

  • Film still: A thousand girls like me - woman with a head scarf looking straight into the camera (Filmfestival Bad Saarow/SahraManiFilms)

    Without Borders Film Festival: a bold mix of doc and fiction films

    'A Thousand Girls Like Me'

    For years, Khatera, a 23-year-old woman from Afghanistan has been sexually abused by her father. Now she is pregnant and wants to take him to court at any cost. She refuses to give up, despite the death threats by her own uncle and Afghanistan's corrupt legal system. This documentary by Sahra Mani tells of Khatera's plight in a country where women are systematically oppressed.

  • Film still 'Persian Lessons': The protagonist looks seriously upwards from amidst a group of people (Filmfestival Bad Saarow/alamodefilm)

    Without Borders Film Festival: a bold mix of doc and fiction films

    'Persian Lessons'

    The drama film "Persian Lessons" tells the story of a Belgian Jew fighting for survival in a concentration camp in 1942. He pretends to be Persian and is asked to teach the camp's commander his alleged mother tongue — without actually being able to speak a word of it. The film was adapted from Wolfgang Kohlhaase's story "Invention of a Language."

  • Film still 'But Beautiful': Ladies in colorful saris work sitting next to eachother in a factory. (Filmfestival Bad Saarow)

    Without Borders Film Festival: a bold mix of doc and fiction films

    'But Beautiful'

    How can the world become a better place? Erwin Wagenhofer deals with this question in his documentary "But Beautiful." In it, he meets people from around the world, including musicians from Colombia, a Swiss couple who are transforming a wasteland into a paradise and the sister of the Dalai Lama. The result is a two-hour plea for mindfulness and compassion.

  • Film still 'Love Sarah': The film's four main characters stand in front of a London storefront. (Filmfestival Bad Saarow/Femmefilms)

    Without Borders Film Festival: a bold mix of doc and fiction films

    'Love Sarah'

    In "Love Sarah," 19-year-old Clarissa fulfills the dream of her late mother: to open her own bakery in the center of London. Together with her grandmother and her mother's best friend, she bravely takes up the new challenge. Director Eliza Schroeder received support for her feature film debut: Star chef Yotam Ottolenghi created delicious tarts especially for it.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


It is a small festival, but the issues it tackles are major: The 8th Without Borders Film Festival - International Film Festival Bad Saarow explores issues like human rights, human dignity and humanity.

Bad Saarow is a village of 5,000 inhabitants on Lake Scharmützelsee in the eastern German state of Brandenburg. Once a year, the spa town becomes the backdrop for a film festival that presents local and international productions alike.

Bad Saarow festival challenges xenophobia

The festival also sees itself as an integration project with the aim of "reaching young people, in particular with a migration background," said festival director Susanne Suermondt, pointing out that resentment towards foreigners is pronounced in the region, and that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party came in a strong second in 2019 local elections.

So this year, the festival is showing Masks for all, a short film that looks at how the refugees and the locals coexist. It was filmed in neighboring Storkow and documents how Germans and refugees from Somalia and Syria got together to sew about 3,000 face masks that were then offered free of charge to the people of Storkow. This willingness to act beyond their own needs is a sign of courage, Suermondt told DW.

Filmfestival Bad Saarow film still from Masks for all, woman and a boy at a table with a sewing machine (Filmfestival Bad Saarow/FaroqhiPeretz)

Refugees were the protagonists in 'Masks for all'

Cross-border cooperation

Courage is the motto of this year's festival — the courage to "always be prepared to take a risk, to overcome one's own limits," Suermondt said. "Courage has many faces," the festival director added.

Khatera, the protagonist in Sahra Mani's documentary A Thousand Girls Like Me, is one of them. Khatera dared to fight against the systematic oppression of women in Afghanistan. Raped by her father, she became pregnant but was not allowed to have an abortion because it was illegal — just as illegal as having a child out of wedlock. Her uncle threatened to kill her, a judge accused her of lying but Khatera did not give up, single-mindedly pursuing the goal of bringing her father to justice for what he did to her.

The story of a woman's struggle against Afghanistan's corrupt legal system is one of 13 films shown in the four-day festival. The German and international productions all take a different look at courage, whether it is the courage to stand by oneself and one's body in the film Cocoon, to fulfill a long awaited dream in the movie Love Sarah or to make the world a better place in But beautiful.

Restrictions due to coronavirus

The current situation made it very difficult to get the films at all, said Suermondt. For the first time ever, she said, she had to get funding in order to install a hygiene officer and implement a hygiene concept. Now, instead of 300 guests per screening, 90 people can watch the festival selections, some of them open air.

The "Film without Borders" festival runs from September 17 to 20. Deutsche Welle is media partner.

 

Adapted by: Dagmar Breitenbach

