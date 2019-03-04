Germany's 16 states: Brandenburg

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Potsdam Brandenburg's state capital is also its biggest city. A succession of Prussian kings bestowed several magnificent palaces and gardens on the historical residence and garrison town. Potsdam is also known as a hub of cinema and science because of the renowned Babelsberg film studios and the many institutes for research and higher learning.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Sanssouci Palace This is Potsdam's most famous palace. Prussian king Frederick II had it built from 1745 to 1747 to his design in rococo style. Sanssouci is French for "without a care", and that's what the king hoped his summer and leisure-time retreats there would be. The Sanssouci palaces and gardens are UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Beech Forests Brandenburg hosts other UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites, as well. The 670-hectare Grumsin beech forest is one of four listed as "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany". Grumsin lies within the Schorfheide-Chorin Biosphere Reserve north of Berlin.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Spreewald In the Spreewald Biosphere Reserve, the River Spree branches out into hundreds of waterways. A total of some 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of canals can be explored by paddle boat or punt. The traditional Spreewald punt is still a principle means of transportation for many local residents. There was a time when, for some, it was the only one.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Fieldstone Churches Fieldstone churches are built from boulders left behind by ice-age glaciers. They were collected from nearby fields and used hewn or rough. Many fieldstone churches can be found in Brandenburg's towns and villages, such as this one in Herzberg in the Elbe-Elster District. The majority were built in the 13th century.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Frankfurt (Oder) There are two Frankfurts in Germany: the big one in the west and the smaller one on the Oder River on the Polish border in the east. On the opposite bank lies Frankfurt's Polish neighbor Słubice (above). Frankfurt (Oder) carries the additional title "Kleiststadt". The poet and author Heinrich von Kleist was born here in 1777.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Oder-Neisse Bike Trail Passing through Frankfurt (Oder) is the Oder-Neisse Bike Trail. It starts at the source of the Neisse in the Czech Republic and follows the German-Polish border some 630 kilometers to Ahlbeck on the Baltic Sea island of Usedom.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Boat Lift The Niederfinow Boat Lift was opened in 1934. It's the oldest boat lift still operating in Germany. The massive elevator overcomes a 36-meter altitude difference on the Oder-Havel Canal. Over a quarter million visitors annually come to see the boat lift, now listed as an industrial monument.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Chorin Abbey The former Chorin Cistercian Abbey is one of the finest examples of early Brick Gothic architecture in Brandenburg. Every year since 1964, classical concerts are held in the church's nave. Many listeners bring picnic baskets and blankets and listen to the music, clearly audible outside the abbey on the grass.

10 reasons to love Brandenburg Lakes Canoeing is only one of the things to do on Brandenburg's more than 3,000 lakes - so many that even in summer, with a bit of luck, you might find yourself all alone in nature. The Schwielowsee, seen here, is one of the biggest lakes along the Havel. Author: Lina Elter



The state of Brandenburg extends around the German capital. The verdant region surrounding Berlin boasts one UNESCO World Heritage site after another – from the parks and palaces of the Prussian kings in Potsdam, to modern Bauhaus architecture in Bernau, and Grumsin Beech Forest in the Schorfheide-Chorin Biosphere Reserve.

Watch video 01:31 Travel tips for Brandenburg

Slowing down in the Spreewald

The Spreewald lies south of Berlin. The woodland region is crisscrossed by thousands of small canals, which are great for boating. Nicole Frölich, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in , finds out that there are also lots of other ways to relax in the picturesque villages.

Watch video 10:44 Share A natural paradise not far from Berlin Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33gZ6 A natural paradise not far from Berlin

Potsdam, state capital

With the famous palace of Sanssouci, the Dutch Quarter and the Babelsberg film studios, Potsdam has plenty of sights to see. How much of Potsdam can you see in a single day? Check-in host Lukas Stege tried to find out.

Watch video 10:15 Share Potsdam: How much can you see in a day? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1J46X Potsdam: How much can you see in a day?

Fürst-Pückler Museum Park and Branitz Palace

It wasn't just the Prussian kings who left their mark in Brandenburg. Prince Herrmann von Pückler-Muskau was a world traveler, writer, bon vivant and brilliant landscape artist. In south-eastern Brandenburg near the city of Cottbus he left a landscaped park and palace that are a work of art in themselves. The complex here was begun in 1846 after the prince had to sell his estate in Bad Muskau with its park, which he had created earlier and which has been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2004.

Watch video 01:27 Share Branitz castle and park Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/33cZb Branitz castle and park

On the Beelitz treetop walkway

The derelict TB sanatorium Beelitz-Heilstätten is a truly haunting modern ruin and a popular photographic subject among Instagrammers. Since 2015, visitors have also been able to get a bird's-eye view while exploring its history – from a treetop walkway above the complex.

Watch video 01:00 Share #DailyDrone: Treetop path Beelitz-Heilstätten Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/38ihU #DailyDrone: Treetop path Beelitz-Heilstätten

A highlight in a 360-degree video

The New Palace in Potsdam, built by Frederick the Great to accommodate his guests, is much less well-known than his summer palace, Sanssouci – but just as well worth a visit.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.