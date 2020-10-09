The Impacts of the War in Ukraine

Refugees from Ukraine flee to Germany

Russia’s war in Ukraine has produced millions of refugees. The UN estimates more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine so far. Over 200,000 have arrived in Germany. They’re worried about their friends and loved ones back in Ukraine.

How the Ukraine war is impacting global trade

Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat, and Russia is the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers. The war has reduced both countries’ exports significantly, with consequences for the entire world. Some countries are now facing a food crisis.

Mexico: Organic fertilizer from the toilet

How about using human dung on your vegetable patch? It might not sound appetizing, but it is an effective organic fertilizer. And it’s considered safe too provided the compost is made correctly. The method has been used in Mexico since ancient times.



Antarctica: Penguins hit by climate change

The German environment agency has commissioned a group of scientists to study penguin populations in Antarctica, amid concern for their future. Several penguin colonies have already vanished as the sea ice on which they rear their young disappears.

