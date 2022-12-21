The best science, innovation and health stories of 2022
2022 was great for science, with historic space missions to archeological discoveries and plenty to learn in medicine.
January
The year 2022 started on a high note with the world waiting for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to reach its final position 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, which it did. And very soon we were able to see the universe like never before.
For the first time, a person received a genetically modified heart from a pig. The hope is that one day more people will get organ transplants when they need one even if a human organ is unavailable. But in this first attempt the patient diedtwo months later.
Other research explained how psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms, could be effective in treating depression. But it's important that people do not "self-medicate": the psychoactive element was tested in a controlled setting.
And then it was time for one of the most awaited moments of 2022 in science: scientists unveiledthe first images from the JWST. The images revealed a deep look at the universe with unprecedented detail and signs of water vapor on a planet 1,150 light-years from Earth.
August
In August, a study suggestedthat milk consumption might not be the reason why ancient humans evolved the capacity to digest lactose as adults.
In September, space scientists achieved something almost sci-fi, with humanity's first attempt to nudge an asteroid's trajectory by hitting it really hard with an automated spacecraft. That was NASA's DART mission, a test to see how we might one day defend Earth from asteroid impacts.
October
October started as ever with the Nobel Prize announcements. These were the winners in science:
On November 16, Artemis I, an uncrewed mission to the moon finally launched after numerous scrubbed attempts earlier in the year. The Artemis program's goal is to take humans back to the moon, build a base there and travel on to Mars.
December
And finally, in December, the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) announced that researchers there had made an