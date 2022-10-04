Each year, the Nobel Prize is given to honour outstanding achievements in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace. It's considered the most prestigious award in the fields it's presented.

Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel specified in his will that his fortune be used to create a foundation person which every year picks a person who "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." This page is a collection of recent DW content tied to the Nobel Prize.