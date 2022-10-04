Visit the new DW website

Nobel Prize

Each year, the Nobel Prize is given to honour outstanding achievements in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace. It's considered the most prestigious award in the fields it's presented.

Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel specified in his will that his fortune be used to create a foundation person which every year picks a person who "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." This page is a collection of recent DW content tied to the Nobel Prize.

Nobel Prize: Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger win 2022 physics award

Nobel Prize: Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger win 2022 physics award 04.10.2022

Their work on quantum mechanics has paved the way for our understanding of how particles behave at the subatomic scale. They have also laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology, including quantum computing.
Nobel Prize: Svante Paabo wins the 2022 award for medicine for discoveries involving human evolution

Nobel Prize: Svante Paabo wins the 2022 award for medicine for discoveries involving human evolution 03.10.2022

Svante Paabo has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his revelations about how humanity evolved.
Filmmaker Wim Wenders wins the 2022 Praemium Imperiale

Filmmaker Wim Wenders wins the 2022 Praemium Imperiale 15.09.2022

The German director took home the prestigious Japanese prize that's been dubbed the "Nobel Prize of the Arts." A look back at his influential career.

Spain: Award-winning author Javier Marias dies aged 70

Spain: Award-winning author Javier Marias dies aged 70 11.09.2022

The novelist and translator was believed to be the most likely to win a Nobel Prize for Literature in Spain. His 16 novels were translated into 46 languages.
Philippines: News site Rappler ordered to shut down

Philippines: News site Rappler ordered to shut down 29.06.2022

The site, co-founded by Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, was known for covering outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. The move comes a day before Duterte is due to leave office.
Women dominate 2022 International Booker shortlist

Women dominate 2022 International Booker shortlist 08.04.2022

Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk, Japan's Mieko Kawakami are among the novelists on the International Booker Prize shortlist, which features a Hindi novel for the first time.
Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on exile and literature

Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on exile and literature 18.03.2022

The Nobel Prize winner talks with DW about his decision to leave Zanzibar, to write in English, and about the rise of African writers in the post-colonial era.

Alexievich: 'It's a shame the road to freedom is so long'

Alexievich: 'It's a shame the road to freedom is so long' 24.01.2022

Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich speaks to DW about the heroes of her new book, reflects on the mistakes of the Belarusian opposition in August 2020 and considers the final outcome of the revolution in Belarus.
Abdulrazak Gurnah: Nobel for Literature 2021

Abdulrazak Gurnah: Nobel for Literature 2021 10.12.2021

As the Nobel ceremony takes place in Stockholm, here's more on Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah's works, which explore the effects of colonialism and the fate of refugees.
'African writing is vibrant and living': Damon Galgut

'African writing is vibrant and living': Damon Galgut 27.11.2021

In a conversation with DW, the South African novelist speaks about his Booker Prize-winning novel, "The Promise" and how it reflects race and history in his country.
Ethiopia: New airstrike hits Tigray's capital

Ethiopia: New airstrike hits Tigray's capital 20.10.2021

Separatists accused the government of killing civilians in the strike that Adis Ababa said was targeting arms depots. Amid the turmoil, the UN announced withdrawing half of its staff from the country.
Literature Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek turns 75

Literature Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek turns 75 20.10.2021

All the world's an absurd stage: Austrian author and Nobel Prize winner Elfriede Jelinek never minces words in her writing.

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens

Nobel Prize in economics awarded to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens 11.10.2021

The 2021 winners were chosen for providing new insights into the labor market and highlighting the importance of so-called natural experiments. The award wraps up this year's Nobel Prize season.

Philippines: Duterte's office 'happy' about Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippines: Duterte's office 'happy' about Ressa's Nobel Prize 11.10.2021

The office of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, despite taking steps to shut down her news site, Rappler.
Can the Nobel Prize 'revitalize' African literature?

Can the Nobel Prize 'revitalize' African literature? 08.10.2021

Abdularazak Gurnah is the fourth author from sub-Saharan Africa to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. Is the tide turning for African writers?
Benjamin List and David MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Benjamin List and David MacMillan win 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry 06.10.2021

Benjamin List and David MacMillan have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing a tool that makes constructing molecules simpler and greener.
