Trio shares Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on proteins
Derrick Williams10/10/2024October 10, 2024David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, have been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on the building blocks of life. Their research into proteins promises to dramatically change medicine and the way new drugs are made.