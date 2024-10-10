  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNobel Prize
ScienceGlobal issues

Trio shares Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on proteins

Derrick Williams
October 10, 2024

David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper, have been awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on the building blocks of life. Their research into proteins promises to dramatically change medicine and the way new drugs are made.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lb5M
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

Geoffrey E. Hinton (file photo)

Nobel Prize in Physics for 'machines that learn'

John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton win for discoveries "that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks."
ScienceOctober 8, 202401:56 min
Nobel Prize for Medicine 2024 Gary Ruvkun and Victor Ambros

Nobel Prize in Medicine for discovery of microRNA

Gary Ruvkun and Victor Ambros were granted the prestigious award for describing molecules that regulate gene activity.
ScienceOctober 7, 202401:22 min
Illustration Computertaste mit der Aufschrift Deepfake

Deeply fake: Using AI to uncover deception

Scientists at the Fraunhofer Institute harness artificial intelligence to detect AI-generated deepfakes.
ScienceOctober 2, 202408:07 min
Show more