The best mountain hiking trails in Europe
From lonely valleys, high mountains, fjords and gorges, Europe's nature is diverse, and the choice of hiking trails is enormous. From the classic routes to those for thrill-seekers, these are our favorites.
The Alps
Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria and Slovenia share the Alps. This truly European mountain range can be crossed via various routes. One trekking classic is the E5 which goes from Oberstdorf in Germany to Merano, Italy. The route takes about a week, during which hikers go from one mountain refuge to another, enjoying panoramic mountain views along the way.
Germany: Zugspitze
The Zugspitze in the Alps is Germany's highest mountain at 2,962 meters (9,717 ft). Tourists reach the top comfortably by cable car, while ambitious hikers can choose to take the path through the Höllental (Hell Valley). Being physically fit and surefooted is an absolute prerequisite for this challenging seven-hour climb. A mountain for all, but on foot not for everyone.
Switzerland: The Great Aletsch Glacier
This small country in the Alps has a record-breaking 65,000 kilometers (40,389 mi) of hiking trails. The Great Aletsch Glacier, framed by several 4,000-meter peaks, is an impressive sight. Spanning 20 kilometers (12 miles), it's the Alps' largest glacier. Anyone can hike along the Aletsch, so long as they are accompanied by a mountain guide. Daily tours are available between June and October.
Austria: Nockberge
The Austrian Alps are a hiker's paradise, and so is the Nockberge Biosphere Park. Reaching 2,336 meters (7,664 ft), the Königstuhl is the highest mountain in this gentile alpine environment with its grassy mountain peaks. A comfortable panoramic path leads up in three hours, gently climbing only 300 meters (984 ft) of altitude. Looking for a truly bucolic mountain hike? This is it!
Italy: Three Peaks in the Dolomites
The Three Peaks in the Dolomites, also known as the Drei Zinnen, are part of the Italian Alps and an absolute landmark of the region. It takes about four hours to walk around well-maintained trails, and the route is suitable even for inexperienced hikers. Yet don't expect to be alone, as the trails are a tourist magnet. The peaks have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2009.
Corsica: A challenging hike on a Mediterranean island
Located on the island of Corsica in the Mediterranean Sea is one of the most demanding hiking routes in Europe, the GR20. Spanning 180 kilometers (111 miles) it crosses the island from north to south with a large stretch running through the picturesque "Régional de Corse" nature park. Think twice before setting out in summer though, when temperatures can get very hot.
Spain: Picos de Europa
The Picos de Europa Mountains in the verdant north of Spain are located in one of the most visited national parks in the country. Lush vegetation, rugged limestone formations and clear glacial lakes await hikers here. The Ruta de Cares, a path carved into the limestone is flanked by mountains 2,000 meters (6,561 ft) high. The best part: It's only 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the sea!
Poland: Czarny Staw
Hiking to the mountain lake Morskie Oko (Sea Eye) at the foot of 2,499 meter-high (8,198 ft) Rysy peak in Poland's High Tatras mountain range is relatively easy. But be prepared to sweat on the hike up to Czarny Staw (Black Lake/picture), located at 1,600 meters (5,249 ft) above sea level. Afterwards, you'll know why the High Tatras are also known as the smallest high mountains in the world.
Montenegro: Tara Canyon
The Tara Canyon is one of the highlights of Montenegros' Durmitor National Park, which is also a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site. It's the deepest canyon in Europe and offers great views, especially from above. Make the steep two-hour climb up the Curevac mountain starting from the town of Zabljak and be handsomely rewarded with a stunning view.
Norway: Romsdalseggen Ridge
The Romsdalseggen Ridge in the land of fjords is one of the most beautiful mountain hikes in the world. Hikers climb 970 meters of altitude on the 10 kilometer (6 mile) trail. At the top, the hiking trail runs along the mountain ridge and offers views that will take even the most seasoned hiker's breath away. Take a break, and a photo, at the Rampestreken viewing platform (pictured).