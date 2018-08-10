Taliban attacks Afghan provincial capital of Ghazni

At roughly 2 a.m. on Friday, Taliban fighters hiding in private residencies around the Afghan provincial capital of Ghazni rushed out into the streets and began a multi-pronged attack on the city.

Clashes with Afghan security forces continued throughout the night and into Friday afternoon. Heavy gunfire and bomb blasts rocked the city, located 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of Kabul, cutting off power and trapping residents in their homes.

Afghan security forces were able to repel the offensive with US air support but not before the Taliban cut off all communication to the city by destroying the city's telecommunications tower. It also set fire to the offices of the local television station.

A clearing operation is currently ongoing, however, the fact that Taliban fighters are hiding in people's homes has made for slow going. Residents and shopkeepers in the city say they are terrified and report that the Taliban had used the loudspeakers at the local mosque to warn them to stay inside.

Bodies on the streets but no ambulances

Reports are conflicting as to the number of dead with initial reports ranging from 16 to hundreds. Reliable numbers are not expected for some time as streets in Ghazi remain closed, keeping ambulances away. Witnesses report scores of dead Taliban lining the streets. The Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul said some 150 attackers had been killed in the clashes that followed the initial attack.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed his group had seized parts of the city, killed dozens of Afghan soldiers, seized large quantities of weapons and downed an "enemy" helicopter. The Afghan army confirmed that four soldiers were injured when their helicopter crash-landed but did not say what caused the crash.

'Another failed attempt by the Taliban'

US Forces in Afghanistan Spokesman Lt. Col. Martin O'Donnell took to Twitter to announce that, "US Forces responded with close-air support." In the same tweet, O'Donnell called the attack, "Another failed attempt by the Taliban to seize terrain, while creating strategically inconsequential headlines."

Show of strength

The attack is seen by many as a show of strength by the Taliban before upcoming parliamentary elections in the country in October. The group has consistently stepped up attacks across the country in the absence of US and NATO forces after both formally ended their combat missions in 2014.

US and NATO contingencies remain in Afghanistan in a support and training capacity. Roughly 16,000 NATO troops are currently stationed in Afghanistan as part of its Resolute Support Mission (RSM) launched in 2015. The US still has about 15,000 service members deployed there. The current war in Afghanistan is now in its seventeenth year.

Attacks amid peace negotiations

In February, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani opened the prospect of peace talks to the Taliban but his offer was turned down. Last month, however, talks were initiated between representatives from the Taliban and the United States. Nevertheless, the Taliban has continued to conduct attacks while in negotiations with the US.

Last week, an attack on an army post outside Ghazni killed dozens of soldiers. On Thursday, as the latest Ghazni offensive began, an attack in the western province of Heart killed six police officers.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Fragile security Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



js/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)