 Taliban suicide bomber kills 3 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Taliban suicide bomber kills 3 NATO soldiers in Afghanistan

The attack occurred during a routine patrol in the eastern province of Parwan, a Taliban stronghold. The militants have been fighting to regain power since being overthrown by a US-led military coalition in 2001.

US troops walk to their base in Afghanistan's Logar province.

A suicide bomber killed three NATO soldiers and wounded at least three more during a patrol in eastern Afghanistan Sunday — the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

A statement issued by the western alliance said: "Three Resolute Support service members were killed by a suicide bomber during a combined, dismounted patrol with Afghan forces in eastern Afghanistan."

Read more: Taliban and Kabul may be teaming up against IS

Watch video 01:40
Now live
01:40 mins.

A glimpse of peace: Afghans celebrate extended ceasefire

'Strengthen our resolve' 

U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of NATO's Resolute Support operation and U.S. Forces–Afghanistan, said the alliance members would not be deterred by the attack.

"Their sacrifice will endure in both our hearts and history and further strengthen our resolve," he said in a separate statement.

At least one American and two Afghan soldiers were injured in the attack. However, the nationalities of those killed were not immediately released, pending notification of their families.

The attack occurred at 6 a.m. local time (0130 GMT/UTC) in the Khalazai section of Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, 60 kilometers (35 miles) north of Kabul.

Read more: US-Taliban talks could undermine Afghan government

Taliban wants Islamic law

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the Parwan provincial governor, said the suicide bomber attacked foreign soldiers during a routine foot patrol.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Afghanistan reels from string of bombings

The US military ended its primary operations in Afghanistan in 2014 but a 16,000-strong residual force remains for training and counterterrorism operations.

US Special Forces are frequently deployed in eastern Afghanistan, which continues to be one of the deadliest parts of the country for foreign forces.

The Taliban are fighting to restore strict Islamic law after being toppled in 2001 by US-led military forces. The militants issued a statement claiming responsibility for today's attack.

Read more: Dozens killed in mosque attack in Afghanistan

"We have killed eight U.S. invaders in a tactic bombing," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. "The invaders had to bring three helicopter ambulances to protect their forces."

One US soldier and an Afghan counterpart were killed during a combat operation in mid-July. 

bik/kl (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Are Taliban and Kabul teaming up against 'Islamic State'?

Despite the bloody war between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the two share a common enemy: the "Islamic State." This has led to some inadvertent cooperation between both sides. (03.08.2018)  

Afghanistan: Shiite mosque suicide bomb blast leaves dozens dead

The suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan killed over 20 people and injured dozens more. The target of the attack was a mosque belonging to Shiites, who have been a frequent target of militant Sunni groups. (03.08.2018)  

US-Taliban talks could undermine Afghan government

A meeting between US officials and Taliban members in Qatar has raised hopes for peace in Afghanistan, but it also undermines the Afghan government's writ. Is the US willing to pay this price for Taliban talks? (30.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

A glimpse of peace: Afghans celebrate extended ceasefire  

Afghanistan reels from string of bombings  

Related content

Afghanistan - Taliban Kämpfer

Are Taliban and Kabul teaming up against 'Islamic State'? 03.08.2018

Despite the bloody war between the Afghan government and the Taliban, the two share a common enemy: the "Islamic State." This has led to some inadvertent cooperation between both sides.

Afghanistan - Taliban Kämpfer

US-Taliban talks could undermine Afghan government 30.07.2018

A meeting between US officials and Taliban members in Qatar has raised hopes for peace in Afghanistan, but it also undermines the Afghan government's writ. Is the US willing to pay this price for Taliban talks?

USA Afghanistan John Nicholson General

Direct talks with Taliban: 'US exploring all avenues,' State Department tells DW 18.07.2018

The Trump administration is "exploring all avenues" and is in "close consultation" with the Afghan government to advance the peace process, a State Department spokesperson told DW. Anwar Iqbal reports from Washington.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 