Are Taliban and Kabul teaming up against 'Islamic State'?

In a major setback for "Islamic State" (IS) in Afghanistan, over 150 of its fighters recently surrendered to security forces in the northern Jawzjan province. The credit for their defeat, however, does not directly go to Afghan government troops, but to the Taliban.

"There were heavy clashes between the Taliban and IS during the last two months. As a result, many foreign IS fighters fled the area, but Afghan members of the group surrendered to the government," Abdul Hai Hayat, the head of the provincial council in Jawzjan, told DW.

Read more: Why Taliban won't make peace with Kabul

The Taliban also claimed to have killed over 130 other IS members.

The fighting between the two sides took place in the IS strongholds of Darzab and Qush Tepa districts, which the group had captured from the Taliban nearly two years ago. The Taliban, Hayat said, had been trying to take back control of the territory since last year.

"More than 2,000 Taliban fighters came to these two districts in the last two months and they were able to defeat IS," local officials said.

Bitter fighting

The Taliban and IS have engaged in intense fighting since the latter first emerged in Afghanistan in late 2014 and successfully established a chapter in the eastern part of the war-torn country in January 2015.

Watch video 02:34 Now live 02:34 mins. Share Women join the Afghan army Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/31Lts Women find their place in Afghanistan – in the army

Both the Taliban and IS oppose the government in Kabul. But they are deeply divided over leadership, ideology and tactics. Their brutal conflict, however, is for the most part rooted in their quest for control over territory.

The Taliban - a much stronger armed group in comparison to IS in Afghanistan – view themselves as the main Islamist opposition in the country. Their stated aim is to overthrow the Western-backed government in Kabul and impose a harsh form of Islamic rule.

IS, on the other hand, aims to turn Afghanistan into its South Asian base and expand its presence to other countries in the region. "It is due to such differences and very brutal acts by IS, that the Taliban are favored as an armed opposition compared to IS," said Yonus Fakur, a Kabul-based Afghan political analyst.

The Afghan government and its international allies benefit from the rivalry between the Taliban and IS.

Last month, General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan, welcomed the fact that the Taliban were fighting IS, which he said had to be destroyed.

US forces have also launched air strikes against IS fighters in Jawzjan in recent months.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Fragile security Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan A long series of attacks The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Spring offensive Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Trump's Afghanistan policy US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Afghan peace process Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Pakistani support Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan Role of the warlords Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan An inefficient government In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism. Author: Shamil Shams



An unlikely alliance?

Some say Afghan security forces are giving Taliban fighters a free pass when they go to fight IS. "The fact that over 2,000 Taliban fighters could gather in one place in the course of just two months suggests that Afghan forces turned a blind eye to the insurgents' movements," Fakur said.

But the head of Jawzjan provincial council did not confirm such reports. Instead, he merely stated that Afghan forces had reduced operations during encounters between Taliban and IS fighters. Afghan officials and the Taliban also reject any suggestion of cooperation between the two sides.

Read more: Global terror watchlist: Will Pakistan change its Afghanistan policy?

Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani, head of provincial police in Jawzjan, told DW his troops have gone after both militant groups.

"They are both enemies of the Afghan people and we will fight them both," he said. "If they attack us or the locals, we will take action against them," Jawzjani replied when asked how his forces were planning to deal with the over 2,000 Taliban fighters in the area.

The contradictory statements and actions highlight the predicament in which the Afghan government finds itself in, said Fakur. "They suggest the government is turning a blind eye to Taliban activity as soon as IS comes into the picture," he underlined.

"As they say, 'an enemy of an enemy is a friend.' Both Kabul and the Taliban want to defeat IS and it is likely that in some cases they help each other out to achieve this goal," he said.