 'Warlord' Afghan vice president returns from exile to ease political tension

Asia

'Warlord' Afghan vice president returns from exile to ease political tension

Accused of rape and torture, Abdul Dostum, a notorious warlord and Afghanistan's vice president, has returned from exile. He was greeted in Kabul by throngs of supporters — and a deadly bomb attack.

General Abdul Rashid Dostum (R), Afghanistan (picture-alliance/AA/M. Kaynak)

Afghanistan's vice president, General Abdul Dostum, returned to Kabul from a 14-month exile in Turkey on Sunday and was greeted by a media spectacle, along with throngs of supporters and political allies who gathered at the Kabul airport.

In a speech after arriving, Dostum said he would support peace and help drive forward talks with the Taliban. It was a more subdued tone from the notorious warlord, who has a reputation of being brutal and ruthless towards his enemies.

Only minutes after Dostum's convoy left the airport, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the entrance and killed at least 23 people, including both civilians and security forces. More than 100 people were also reported wounded. The general and his entourage were unharmed. Militants affiliated with the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Afghanistan Kabul Bombenanschlag (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Gul)

Security forces at Kabul airport after a suicide bombing on July 22

Dostum's political popularity  

Many people across northern Afghanistan, where Dostum's political base is located, had been demanding his return and the release of his famous ally Nizamuddin Qaisari, a district police chief in the province of Faryab. 

Additionally, thousands of Afghans in the northwest of the country were holding demonstrations against the government, according to Obaid Ali, an expert with the Afghan Analyst Network.

Read more: Why Taliban won't make peace with Kabul

"The pressure seems to have produced some effect," Ali told DW. 

After his arrival, Dostum asked his supporters to stop demonstrating and go back to work, which put an end to the protests. 

Experts say the Afghan government has managed to avert a crisis by bringing the warlord back to Afghanistan. His return calmed his supporters and relieved a tense political situation in northern Afghanistan, but there are still unresolved issues to manage for Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani.

Allegations of torture and rape

Afghanistan Ahmad Ishchi (Reuters/O. Sobhani)

Amhad Ishchi said he was abducted, tortured and raped by Dostum

General Dostum left Afghanistan a year ago, after his political opponent and former governor of Jawzjan province, Ahmad Ishchi, accused Dostum of abducting, torturing and raping him. 

After pressure to act against Vice President Dostum was exerted by Western diplomats, President Ghani's government framed charges against the warlord last year.

However, despite Ghani's relentless efforts, he was unable to convince Dostum to stand trial. The president then sought help from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After months of mediation, Dostum finally left Afghanistan. Despite opposition from Western diplomats, the vice president continues to enjoy Turkish support.

Read more: Is Turkey's Erdogan seeking a leading role in Afghanistan?

The Afghan government announced Vice President Dostum had gone to Istanbul for medical reasons, but observers say the Afghan government had preferred exile over open confrontation about torture allegations. 

"The first vice president will be in Kabul during a government ceremony and will also retake his seat in office," Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesperson for the Afghan president announced a day before Dostrum's return. "The subject of the legal case, which is related to the judiciary and judicial institutions, will be dealt with independently."

However, this explanation left observers with many unanswered questions.

"The president has to explain to his people why he exiled Dostum in the first place," Jebran Larwand, an Afghan political analyst told DW. "Then he has to clarify why he now decreed him to return to the country."

  • Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Warlords control Afghan politics

For many Afghans, Dostum's return to Kabul symbolizes the government's lack of control over Afghan warlords and strongmen. It is still unclear if the legal proceedings against Dostum will be continued.   

War-ravaged Afghanistan's political landscape is still dominated by men who have held power since the country's civil war in the late 1980s. Almost all of them are accused of war crimes by Western human rights organizations.

Read more: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban

"General Dostum's case is a legal case," said Obaid Ali. "President Ghani himself said in one of his statements that the judicial system will deal with this case, but of course, these pressures and demonstrations in Faryab produced an effective result," he said, adding that Dostum's supporters pressured the government to allow for his return and restore his authority. 

Experts say President Ghani has allowed Dostum's return in order to calm the heated situation in northern Afghanistan and to regain the support of the Uzbek population, who overwhelmingly support Dostum. 

Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

Former Afghanistan President Karzai in DW interview

