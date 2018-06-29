 Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban | News | DW | 30.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ends ceasefire with Taliban

Afghan security forces will continue operations against the Taliban following the end of an 18-day unilateral ceasefire. The three-day ceasefire overlap between government forces and the Taliban was unprecedented.

Afghan Taliban members celebrate the ceasefire over Eid in Kabul (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzada)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday announced the end of the government's unilateral ceasefire and ordered forces to restart operations across the country.

"The ceasefire is over. The Afghan security and defense forces are allowed to restart their military operations," Ghani told reporters.

The government's ceasefire, which lasted 18 days after it was extended once, overlapped with the Taliban's independent three-day truce for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The three days of no fighting were unprecedented in the nearly 17-year conflict.

Read more: Why Taliban won't make peace with Kabul

Ghani said the ceasefire had been 98 percent successful and had shown that the majority of the rebels wanted peace, adding that it was now the "Taliban's turn to give a positive response."

"I am ready to extend the ceasefire anytime when the Taliban are ready," he said.

Read more: Who is Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah?

Watch video 02:58
Now live
02:58 mins.

Afghanistan announces weeklong cease-fire with Taliban

But after a few days of Taliban fighters openly socializing with government security forces and civilians over Eid, the Taliban's leaders on Sunday ordered its men back to their posts.

The Taliban vowed Tuesday to continue their violent fight against the government and their foreign backers, brushing aside the rising number of civilian casualties.

The ceasefires did not extend to the Islamic State (IS), which has a small but strong presence in the country. IS launched two deadly attacks on ceasefire revelers during Eid.

law/aw (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.


  • Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul (Reuters/M. Ismail)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Fragile security

    Repeated attacks in Afghanistan over the past several months have killed and wounded hundreds of innocent Afghans, and shown the world the fragile and worsening state of security in the conflict-stricken country. The incidents have plunged war-weary Afghan citizens into a state of despair and highlighted the limitations faced by the government in Kabul in ensuring public security.

  • Afghanistan Angriff auf das Militärkrankenhaus in Kabul (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Hossaini)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    A long series of attacks

    The violent incidents have made Afghanistan once again a staple of international headlines. Outfits like the Taliban and the "Islamic State" (IS) have claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Afghan government is under heavy pressure to restore security and take back territory controlled by a number of insurgent groups, including the Taliban and IS.

  • Afghanistan Taliban Kämpfer in der Ghazni Provinz (Reuters)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Spring offensive

    Last week, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive, dismissing an offer of peace talks by President Ashraf Ghani. The militants, fighting to restore their version of strict Islamic law to Afghanistan, said their campaign was a response to a more aggressive US military strategy adopted last year, which aims to force the militants into peace talks.

  • USA Ashraf Ghani und Donald Trump auf der UN Vollversammlung in New York (Getty Images/AFP/B. Smialowski)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Trump's Afghanistan policy

    US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy for Afghanistan last year, vowing to deploy more troops, on top of the 11,000 already in the country, to train and advise Afghan security forces. Trump also pledged to support Afghan troops in their war against the Taliban and maintain American presence in the country for as long as there was a need for it.

  • Taliban Afghanistan Friedensprogramm (Getty Images/AFP/N. Shirzad)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Afghan peace process

    Despite President Ghani's offer in February for peace talks "without preconditions," the Taliban have shown no interest, dismissing the peace overtures as a "conspiracy." Observers say it is unlikely that the militant group will engage in any negotiations, as they currently have the upper hand on the battleground. The Taliban now control more Afghan districts than at any other time since 2001.

  • Afghanistan Kabul Protest gegen vermutete pakistanische Unterstützung der Taliban (DW/H. Hamraz)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Pakistani support

    Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul and Washington to stop offering safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan, a charge Islamabad denies and insists that its influence over the insurgents has been exaggerated. Kabul and Islamabad regularly trade accusations of harboring the other country's militants and the harsh language has underscored the strains between them.

  • Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (Reuters/O.Sobhani)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    Role of the warlords

    Apart from the Taliban, Afghan warlords exercise massive influence in the country. Last year, Hizb-i-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar returned to Kabul after a 20-year exile to play an active role in Afghan politics. In September 2016, the Afghan government signed a deal with Hekmatyar in the hope that other warlords and militant groups would seek better ties with Kabul.

  • Polen Nato-Gipfel in Warschau - Ghani & Abdullah (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

    An inefficient government

    In the midst of an endless battle for power, President Ghani's approval ratings continue to plummet. Rampant corruption in the Afghan government and a long tug-of-war within the US-brokered national unity government has had a negative impact on the government's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

    Author: Shamil Shams


 

DW recommends

Will Iran try to tie down the US in Afghanistan?

Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal could have serious implications for ties between Tehran and Kabul, which heavily relies on US support. Will Iran pressure the US by ramping up support for the Taliban? (10.05.2018)  

Taliban accept Afghan government's ceasefire offer

The Taliban have reciprocated a ceasefire offer by Kabul ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid. It's the first time the group has agreed to a truce with the Afghan government, which is aiming to end the 16-year conflict. (09.06.2018)  

Who is Taliban leader Mullah Fazlullah?

The reported death of Mullah Fazlullah, leader of the Pakistani Taliban, is likely to reduce tensions between Washington and Islamabad, but it is unclear whether Pakistan will support Afghan peace efforts. (15.06.2018)  

Why Taliban won't make peace with Kabul

Post-ceasefire attacks in Afghanistan have killed over a dozen national troops, dashing hopes for a long-term truce between the Taliban and Kabul. Why are the militants unwilling to reciprocate government's peace offer? (19.06.2018)  

Afghanistan: Taliban rejects ceasefire extension offer

Taliban and Afghan government fighters have observed a three-day truce that coincided with Eid. But two bombings on Saturday and Sunday left a total of at least 55 people dead, and more than 100 injured. (17.06.2018)  

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

Sixteen years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the war-torn country remains in the grip of Islamist violence. A string of deadly attacks in recent months suggests militants are stronger than ever. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Afghanistan announces weeklong cease-fire with Taliban  

Related content

Afghanistan - Taliban und Anwohner feiern Eid al Futr während Waffenstillstand

Why Taliban won't make peace with Kabul 19.06.2018

Post-ceasefire attacks in Afghanistan have killed over a dozen national troops, dashing hopes for a long-term truce between the Taliban and Kabul. Why are the militants unwilling to reciprocate government's peace offer?

Afghanistan Anschlag Autobombe in der Provinz Nangahar

Afghanistan: Taliban rejects ceasefire extension offer 17.06.2018

Taliban and Afghan government fighters have observed a three-day truce that coincided with Eid. But two bombings on Saturday and Sunday left a total of at least 55 people dead, and more than 100 injured.

A glimpse of peace: Afghans celebrate extended ceasefire 17.06.2018

People thronged the streets of the Afghan capital Kabul after the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire over the Eid al-Fitr holiday. In extraordinary scenes, militants hugged security force members and even took selfies with citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 