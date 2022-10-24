  1. Skip to content
German lawmakers in Taipei with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen
The delegation led by FDP member Peter Heidt is the second from Germany to the island this monthImage: Taiwan Presidential Office via AP/picture alliance
ConflictsTaiwan

German lawmakers vow support after Communist Party Congress

49 minutes ago

During a visit to the island, German lawmaker Peter Heidt said the status quo in the Taiwan Strait can only be resolved "peacefully." Chinese leader Xi Jinping had made new threats during a Communist Party event.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IaWo

A parliamentary delegation of six German lawmakers pledged their support for Taiwan during a visit to the island on Monday amid new threats from Beijing.

Taiwan Strait status quo can only be changed 'peacefully'

Peter Heidt of the business-focused Free Democratic Party (FDP) led the delegation and noted the military threats faced by Taiwan. They met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

"I would like to reiterate from the German perspective, the status quo of the Taiwan Strait could only be changed peacefully and by mutual consent," Heidt said.

"We should also continue to expand our good trade relations and continue to work together more closely in the field of science, and, above all, remain in close contact at the political level," he added. At the same time, Heidt condemned capital punishment in Taiwan, a hot subject of debate on the island.   

Taiwan's leader: Berlin and Taipei share 'common values of democracy and freedom' 

Tsai, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to Germany for its diplomatic and economic support during the meeting. 

Taiwan's president meets Bundestag Member Peter Heidt
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Germany's support for its participation in the World Health Assembly, which is opposed by Beijing. Image: Präsidialamt Taipeh/dpa/picture alliance

"Taiwan and Germany are partners sharing common values of democracy and freedom. I'd like to particularly thank Germany for its support for Taiwan in the international community," Tsai said during the meeting.

Heidt's meeting with Tsai comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping said this weekend during the Communist Party Congress that Taiwan should be "reunited with the mainland." The Communist Party members also denounced separatists seeking Taiwan's independence during the conference and amended their constitution. 

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have ramped up following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island in August. China viewed Pelosi's trip as a provocation, and carried out multiple military drills following the visit. 

wd/es (AP, dpa)     

'A bedrock promise to always stand with Taiwan'

