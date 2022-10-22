  1. Skip to content
It is expected that Xi Jinping will be announced the next general secretary, shortly after the new Central Committee will wrap up its first meeting on Sunday Image: Ju Peng/Xinhua/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsChina

China: Congress ends with Xi Jinping set for third term

1 hour ago

After the Communist Party's Congress, Xi Jinping is expected to become China’s President for an unprecedented third term which will be announced during the legislative sessions in March.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXfg

China's ruling Communist Party ended its Congress in the Great Hall of the People Saturday with several amendments to the party constitution that will embolden President Xi Jinping's status as China's leader and, Beijing believes, the country's standing in the world.

The week-long Congress was attended by 2,300 delegates, all Party stalwarts. The Congress paved the way for Xi to have an unprecedented third term by cementing his "core position" in the country's leadership.

The official announcement though of a third term will come during the annual legislative sessions in March. In 2018, Xi scrapped the presidential two-term limit, allowing him to rule indefinitely.

Delegates also votes to enshrine opposition to Taiwan's independence in the constitution.

What else happened during the Chinese Communist Party Congress?

Delegates also endorsed Xi's "work report," a sort of state of the nation address Xi delivered at the opening of the Party Congress.

On Sunday, it is expected that Xi will be announced the next general secretary, shortly after the new Central Committee wraps up its first meeting.

Party delegates also elected a new Central Committee, comprised of about 200 members but did not disclose the full list, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. The committee will govern the party for the next five years.

Most key positions in the Central Committee have been assigned to Xi's loyalists.

Were there any surprises despite the intense choreography of the Congress?

Despite the pageantry of the weeklong Congress, there were some small surprises too. 

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the second in command in the country and a key advocate of economic reforms, is one of four senior officials to not retain a post on the Politburo's Standing Committee, China's key decision making body comprised of seven members. He was then excluded from the newly elected Central Committee.

Hu Jintao, the former general secretary of the Communist Party, was led from the podium by ushers in what appeared to be an act undertaken against his will just as media moved into the Great Hall of the People on the final day. The incident, deemed unusual by observers, occurred prior to voting on constitutional amendments.

Hu, appearing frail, is not known to support Xi, though he had sat beside him during the Congress. He is known to belong to a faction that supports "collective leadership."

Xi stresses safety, security at China's party congress

What messages did China want to convey at the Congress?

Xi urged members of his party to prepare themselves for upcoming geopolitical challenges.

"Confronted with drastic changes in the international landscape," he said, citing "especially external attempts to blackmail, contain, and blockade" China. "We have put our national interests first," he declared.

At one of the closing events of the Congress, Xi said, "Dare to struggle, dare to win."

mf/ar (AP, AFP)

 

