 Taiwan′s president rules out armed confrontation with China | News | DW | 10.10.2022

News

Taiwan's president rules out armed confrontation with China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said an armed confrontation with Beijing "is absolutely not an option." Still, she announced plans to boost the self-governed island's military capacity.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech on National Day in Taipei

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was giving a speech on National Day in Taipei

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday ruled out armed confrontation with China as she vowed to boost Taiwan's military capacity. 

"I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides," Tsai said while speaking on Taiwan's National Day.

Tsai also expressed hope that, as the pandemic eases and border restrictions loosen in China and Taiwan, it would lead to "easing tensions in the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan plans to boost defense capability

Announcing plans of mass-producing precision missiles and navy vessels, as well as other weapons, Tsai said that "Taiwan is fully prepared to respond to external military threats."

She added that Taiwan was strengthening its defense capabilities and that the island "will take responsibility for our own self-defense." 

Tsai said China should not mistake differences within Taiwan's multiparty democratic political
system for weakness and "attempt to divide Taiwanese society."

"Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait," she said.

Tsai Ing-wen waves as people wave the Taiwanese flag in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei

Tsai spoke in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei

At the National Day parade, fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter displaying Taiwan's flag flew overhead. A band from Taipei's First Girls' High School played hits ranging from the Beatles to Lady Gaga.

The event was attended by Palau President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. 

Heightened tensions

Monday's address comes amid growing regional tensions with China.

In August, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taipei caused sparked Beijing's anger. China protested the visit by conducting military drills around Taiwan.

The self-governed island is claimed by China as its own territory. Although the US has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, it has reiterated its commitment to help Taiwan defend itself. 

Tsai also said that Russia's war against Ukraine and China's military activity in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait were connected with the faith of Taiwan and undermining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia and China's deepening partnership

tg/fb  (dpa, AP, Reuters)

