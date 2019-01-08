 Sudanese police fire tear gas at Khartoum, Darfur rallies against President Omar al-Bashir | News | DW | 13.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sudanese police fire tear gas at Khartoum, Darfur rallies against President Omar al-Bashir

Sudanese police have fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in several cities. Weeks of protests against President Omar al-Bashir's rule have been triggered by the tripling of the price of bread.

Protest in Omdurman, Sudan

Police used tear gas on Sunday to disperse thousands of protesters who gathered for the fourth week to demand the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in power for three decades.

Protests triggered by an economic crisis have rippled across Sudan since mid-December in the most sustained challenge yet to Bashir's rule.  

Demonstrations were held in Gadarif, Faw and Amri, as well in the western region
of Darfur, activists said, with eyewitnesses adding that police had broken up a 1,000-person strong demonstration in the northern Darfur town of el-Fasher.

The demonstrations in Darfur were sparked last month by the decision to triple the price of bread.

President Omar al-Bashir speaking at a Khartoum rally

President Omar al-Bashir speaking at a Khartoum rally

'Week of uprising' 

The sub-Saharan nation has been suffering from economic difficulties that include an acute foreign currency shortage and soaring inflation, which is currently running at close to 70 percent. Shortages of fuel and food have hit several cities, including Khartoum.

Protest organizers have called for near daily demonstrations across the country against the president, calling it a "Week of Uprising." 

'Peace, justice, freedom'

Some protesters carried national flags and chanted "peace, justice, freedom," which has become a key slogan at the rallies, and "with our soul, with our blood, we sacrifice ourselves for you Sudan."

Security forces have been accused by human rights groups of using live ammunition to break up demonstrations, as well as arresting protesters and opposition figures.

Last month, the United States, Britain, Norway and Canada said in a joint statement that they have "reliable reports" that Sudan's security forces were using live fire.

A government committee recorded 24 deaths, however Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said that at least 40 have died. President Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide in Darfur.

kw/jm (AP, AFP)         

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Sudan rocked by protests over bread price hike

Demonstrators are demanding the ouster of President Omar Bashir, who has been in power since 1989. The sub-Saharan nation has been gripped by soaring inflation, a weak currency and food shortages. (24.12.2018)  

Three killed during rival rallies in Sudan

At least 22 people have now been killed in the weeks of protest calling for an end to strongman Omar al-Bashir's rule. Crowds were bussed into the capital, Khartoum, to hold a counterdemonstration in support of Bashir. (10.01.2019)  

Are Sudan's protests against Bashir regime doomed to fail?

For weeks, the Sudanese people have been protesting against President Omar al-Bashir. Though a diplomatic pariah, his Western back channel support means he holds the cards in a standoff unlikely to deliver major change. (02.01.2019)  

Rights group slams Sudan's use of 'lethal force' on protesters

Police in Khartoum have fired tear gas at protesters calling for the resignation of the country's president. Human rights campaigners urged Sudan's government to prevent security forces using lethal force. (31.12.2018)  

Sudan protesters march on presidential palace

The protesters are calling for the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir following days of deadly demonstrations against rising prices and food shortages. Clashes erupted as police used tear gas to disperse the crowds. (25.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Related content

Sudan Khartum Demonstrant im Tränengas

Rights group slams Sudan's use of 'lethal force' on protesters 31.12.2018

Police in Khartoum have fired tear gas at protesters calling for the resignation of the country's president. Human rights campaigners urged Sudan's government to prevent security forces using lethal force.

DW Conflict Zone - Zitattafel Ibrahim Ghandour

Sudanese Foreign Minister: 'There is no torture' 28.02.2018

The government of Sudan has often been accused of violating human rights and just as often, it has denied these charges. DW's Conflict Zone put Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour in the hot seat.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 