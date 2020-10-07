Sports news feed: Kvitova clinches semifinal berth at French Open

Latest headlines

Sancho apolgises for party in London

French Open match-fixing investigation opened

German FA in tax evasion probe

October 7

Kvitova clinches semifinal berth at French Open

Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semifinals for the first time in eight years on Wednesday after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, describing Roland Garros as her "lucky place."

"It means a lot to be back in the semi-finals," said 30-year-old Kvitova who was beaten by eventual champion Maria Sharapova when she made the same stage in 2012.

"After my last match, I was very emotional to be in the quarter-finals. Now I am in the semis. I never imagined this would happen after everything that has happened. This is my lucky place."

Global Rapid Rugby cancels 2021 season

The 2021 season for the franchise-based Global Rapid Rugby (GRR) competition has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Wednesday.

The competition, backed by Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest, had suspended its inaugural season after one round due to the pandemic before cancelling it entirely in April.

German FA in tax evasion probe

The German Football Association (DFB) headquarters and the homes of DFB officials have been searched on suspicion

of tax evasion, Frankfurt prosecutors say.

It said six former and current officials of the DFB were suspected of having intentionally falsely declared income from advertising inside soccer stadiums during certain matches in 2014 and 2015 as income from asset management, leading to an evasion of 4.7 million euros ($5.52 million) worth of taxes.

To read more on the story click here.

October 6

Sancho apologises for party

Still in hot water with club and country over his flouting of coronavirus protocols, Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho took to social media to issue an apology.

"I would like to apologise for breaking the government guidelines and although I was unaware upon arriving of the numbers attending, I take full responsibility for my actions. I will make sure that I learn from this," the 20-year-old said in a statement on Instagram.

England have delayed the call-ups of Sancho, Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham, whose birthday they were celebrating.

World #131 into semis at French Open

Argentina's Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier in the Open era on Tuesday to make the women's semi-finals at Roland Garros after stunning third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4.

World number 131 Podoroska had never won a Grand Slam main draw match before the tournament and is the first Argentine woman to reach the last four of a major since Paola Suarez in Paris in 2004. The 23-year-old Podoroska will play Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday's final.

Match-fixing probe at French Open

French police are investigating possible offences of organized fraud and sporting corruption linked to the French open, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The confirmation came a day after German newspaper Die Welt and French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported that police were looking into a first-round match in the women's doubles competition. The reports said that one particular game in the match in question

had aroused suspicions.

To read more on the story click here.

October 5

Jadon Sancho in hot water with Dortmund and England

Borussia Dortmund have announced that they are "in close contact with the English FA and the representatives of the national team," following the publication of pictures showing Jadon Sancho at a party in London.

The winger was celebrating the birthday of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham at an event that flouted the recent coronavirus restrictions put in place in England. Sancho missed BVB's last two games due to "throat infection" and the club are reportedly decidedly unimpressed with the 20-year-old's decision to attend.

Meanwhile, there have also been calls for Sancho, Abraham and other England national team members in attendance to be dropped for the upcoming internationals.

Germany's Siegemund reaches French Open quarterfinals

Germany's world number 66 Laura Siegemund reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday, but garnered attention for more than just the result after ordering a plate of food to be delivered to her on court.

"I was trying to get some carbs in. I tried the bar. Couldn't get it down really. I tried," said Siegemund after her 7-5, 6-2 win over Badosa on Court Simonne-Mathieu. "I asked my physio to bring me something else. I just wanted to get some carb, some potato or rice."

Energised by her food intake, she won 10 of the last 12 games to set up a quarter-final clash against seventh seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Turkish Grand Prix will be without fans

Next month's Turkish Grand Prix will be held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Istanbul government said on Monday. Turkey has registered nearly 325,000 coronavirus infections and more than 8,400 deaths.

The race, the 14th of 17 in Formula One this season, will return to Istanbul after a nine year absence on November 15.

Crazy scenes in Karting World Championships

A video that has to be seen to be believed. At the FIA Karting World Championship final at the Lonato circuit, Luca Corberi - whose family operate the venue - ended up throwing his bumper at a rival before ignoring marshals as he stormed off across the track after an incident knocked him out of the race.

October 4

Zverev out of French Open

Alexander Zverev was knocked out by 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, playing his first Roland Garros, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Sinner's reward is a quarterfinal against the king of clay, Rafa Nadal. Zverev meanwhile, says he wasn't feeling well.

October 3

German qualifier serves up career best

Daniel Altmaier, ranked 186th in the world, beat seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open 6-2, 7-6, 6-4.

The 22-year-old was not even sure he would make his debut at Roland Garros as he was struggling with an injury and needed a go-ahead from a doctor at the last minute to take part in the qualifiers.

October 2

Bundesliga player tests positive for COVID-19

Wolfsburg's Renato Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced early on Friday evening. The Swiss, who is asymptomatic, has gone into quarantine at home and will miss Sunday's game against Augsburg as well as the international fixtures next week.

German sides handed Europa groups

After Wolfsburg fell in the qualifiers, Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen were handed their Europa League draws on Friday.

In a tougher draw than they would have hoped for, Leverkusen, seeded in pot 1, will play Czech outfit Slavia Prague, Hapoel beer Sheva, of Israel, and French outfit Nice.

Hoffenheim, seeded third,perhaps got away a little lighter. They will play Gent (Belgium), Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) and Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic). The full fixtures will be announced later on Friday.

Löw names squad for triple header

After their Champions League exertions caused them to miss Germany's previous matches, Bayern Munich quartet Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry return to the fold.

But they, along with RB Leipzig pair Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann, will only be available for the Nations League games with Ukraine (October 10) and Switzerland (October 13) and not the friendly with Turkey next Wednesday.

Three games in such a short space of time given the current packed schedule has led Löw to name 29 players in his squad. Fringe players like Nadiem Amiri, Robin Koch, Luca Waldschmidt, Florian Neuhaus and Niklas Stark will hope for opportunities while there are maiden callups for Borussia Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud and Jonas Hofman, of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

October 1

US soccer team forfeits match over alleged homophobia

San Diego Loyal players walked off the pitch in a second division game against Phoenix Rising after a homophobic comment was allegedly aimed at midfielder Collin Martin, who is openly gay.

San Diego, who are managed and owned by former US international Landon Donovan, had already forfeited a match against LA Galaxy's reserves the previous week after midfielder Elijah Martin was the victim of alleged racist abuse.

"We went through a really hard incident last week in the LA match," said Donovan, who also made a handful of Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich. "We made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL, that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things that don't belong in our game."

Despite leading 3-1 at half-time, San Diego thus forfeited a chance of reaching the playoffs. Opponents Phoenix Rising said the alleged perpetrator "vehemently denied" the allegations.

Bundesliga clubs criticize international matches

Ahead of next week's international break, several Bundesliga club bosses have issued scathing criticism of FIFA and the German Football League (DFL) over the issue of sending their players on international duty in regions considered coronavirus risk areas, resulting in quarantine upon their return.

In September, for instance, Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek had to quarantine for five days after playing for Poland in Bosnia, and missed Hertha's German Cup defeat to Eintracht Braunschweig. At the time, FIFA had relaxed regulations obliging clubs to release players for internationals in regions considered COVID-19 hot-spots, but no such steps have been taken this time.

"We learned in September that we, the clubs, are left high and dry," said Hertha boss Michael Preetz. "We release our players, we pay our players and, in the case of Krzysztof, we were left footing the bill. Ultimately, nobody was prepared to fight our corner. We realized that we can't count on any help from the DFL or FIFA."

"For me, it's absurd to send players to risk areas," added Augsburg's Stefan Reuter. "It is FIFA's responsibility either to postpone these matches or guarantee that players don't need to quarantine when they return."

Germany face Ukraine in the Nations League in Kiev on October 10, but local authorities in Germany have already stated that players will be exempt from quarantine regulations given the security and isolation measures in place in the Ukrainian capital.