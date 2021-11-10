Visit the new DW website

Sports

Fußball: Abschlusstraining Nationalmannschaft vor dem WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Nordmazedonien im Millerntor-Stadion. Serge Gnabry (l-r), Jamal Musiala, Niklas Süle und Thomas Müller auf dem Platz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World Cup qualifying: Germany vs. Liechtenstein — live buildup 10.11.2021

Already assured of a place in Qatar, Germany gets set to play its final home World Cup qualifier against minnow Liechtenstein. Off the pitch, the camp has been rocked by a COVID-19 infection.
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

How the COVID-19 pandemic helped Moritz Seider prepare for the NHL 10.11.2021

Moritz Seider wouldn't have wound up playing in Sweden last season, had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic. But it proved to be the perfect place to prepare him for taking the next step in his hockey career.
Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, WM-Qualifikation, Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel gegen gegen Liechtenstein. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick kommt mit Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu einer Pressekonferenz.

Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated 10.11.2021

After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
Fußball, Frauen: Champions League, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - HB Köge, Gruppenphase, Gruppe C, 1. Spieltag, Dietmar-Hopp-Stadion. Hoffenheims Torschützin Nicole Billa jubelt über das Tor zum 2:0. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Women's Champions League: How Nicole Billa has helped Hoffenheim to new heights 09.11.2021

For the first time since their founding in 2007, Hoffenheim has had the opportunity to take on Europe's biggest clubs in the Women's Champions League. Their rise is due in large part to star striker Nicole Billa.
Kanu: Olympia, Kajak-Vierer, 500 m, Herren, Finale im Sea Forest Waterway. Kajak-Vierer aus Deutschland mit Tom Liebscher jubelt über Gold. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How Germany hopes to win more Olympic medals again 09.11.2021

With Germans winning fewer medals at the Olympics, the country's Olympic sports body, the DOSB, is looking to encourage youngsters to get more active. Political support will be required if the DOSB is to be successful.
Elisabeth Pähtz, Junioren-Weltmeisterin im Schach || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Elisabeth Pähtz: Germany's first female grandmaster 09.11.2021

Elisabeth Pähtz has become the first female German chess player in history to rise to the rank of full grandmaster. While it is a significant achievement, she is already eying an even loftier goal.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Third placed Sergio Perez of Mexico and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

F1: The renaissance of Red Bull's Sergio Perez 08.11.2021

The Mexican driver made history at his home Grand Prix over the weekend. After staring at a possible exit from Formula One last season, Perez had made the most of his first season with Red Bull.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 07: Race winner Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Formula One: Verstappen capitalizes on Mercedes' nightmare start to win in Mexico 07.11.2021

Max Verstappen sealed a decisive victory, finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton and extending his championship lead in Mexico. Verstappen's win capped a fine day for the Red Bulls as Mercedes struggled from the start.
VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line giving her the win ofthe Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Peres Jepchirchir makes history after New York City marathon win 07.11.2021

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir became the first reigning Olympic champion to win the New York marathon in the same year. Jepchirchir's victory is just the latest in a career growing in impressive achievements.
LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark 06.11.2021

Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
06.11.2021, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Ligaspiel, 1. Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg, im Bild Torschuetze Lukas Nmecha 10, Wolfsburg jubelt nach dem Tor zum 1:0 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg *** 06 11 2021, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Ligaspiel, 1 Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg, in picture goal scorer Lukas Nmecha 10, Wolfsburg cheers after scoring 1 0 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video VfL Wolfsburg vs FC Augsburg

Lukas Nmecha: A target man for Wolfsburg and Germany 06.11.2021

Wolfsburg's Lukas Nmecha has been in good form this season, so much so that Germany head coach Hansi Flick has called up the 22-year-old. But what is it that makes Nmecha so special?
Mainz, Deutschland 05. November 2021: 1. BL - 2021/2022 - FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bor. Moenchengladbach Torschuetze Silvan Widmer Mainz freut sich ueber sein Tor zum 1:1. // DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video // Mewa Arena Rheinland - Pfalz *** Mainz, Germany 05 November 2021 1 BL 2021 2022 FSV Mainz 05 vs Bor Moenchengladbach Goal scorer Silvan Widmer Mainz is delighted with his goal to 1 1 DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Mewa Arena Rheinland Pfalz Copyright: xFotostandx/xRacochax

Bundesliga: Mainz secure a point against Gladbach after Widmer’s magic 05.11.2021

Mainz secured a well-earned point against Borussia Mönchengladbach, who continue to struggle on the road this season. For Mainz, it was another step in the right direction under coach Bo Svensson.
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 18, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

How much longer can Formula 1 drive to survive? 05.11.2021

There is much excitement around Formula One at the moment, but behind the new success of the sport lies a troubling impact on the world. How much longer can it justify its cost to the planet?
DORTMUND, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 03: Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by Match Referee, Michael Oliver (not pictured) during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Borussia Dortmund and AFC Ajax at Signal Iduna Park on November 03, 2021 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Champions League: Borussia Dortmund undone by Mats Hummels red card 03.11.2021

Billed as a revenge game for the Bundesliga side, a refereeing decision ended up costing Borussia Dortmund the chance at a win over Ajax. Mats Hummels was controversially sent off in the first half.
02.11.2021, Fußball: Champions League, FC Bayern München - Benfica Lissabon, Gruppenphase, Gruppe E, 4. Spieltag, in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (l) gratuliert Münchens Robert Lewandowski nach dem Spiel.

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann returns as Bayern Munich qualify for round of 16 02.11.2021

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
