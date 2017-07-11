German Football Association offices searched in tax fraud investigation

Frankfurt prosecutors said on Wednesday that the headquarters of the German Football Association (DFB) and the homes of DFB officials have been searched on suspicion of tax evasion, Frankfurt prosecutors said.

The searches were conducted in five states across Germany: Hesse, Bavaria, North-Rhine Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate.

Around 200 officers took part in the searches, including tax officers and federal police.

Investigations are largely directed against six former or current executives of the DFB. They are accused of having deliberately falsely declaring advertising income in 2014 and 2015 on national team home games.

The amount of tax evaded may exceed €4.7 million ($5.52 million).

