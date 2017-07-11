German Football Association offices searched in tax fraud investigation

German prosecutors have searched offices of the German Football Association (DFB) in five states. A tax fraud investigation is looking into the conduct of six former and current DFB bosses, according to media reports.
Frankfurt prosecutors said on Wednesday that the headquarters of the German Football Association (DFB) and the homes of DFB officials have been searched on suspicion of tax evasion, Frankfurt prosecutors said.
The searches were conducted in five states across Germany: Hesse, Bavaria, North-Rhine Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Rhineland-Palatinate.
Around 200 officers took part in the searches, including tax officers and federal police.
Investigations are largely directed against six former or current executives of the DFB. They are accused of having deliberately falsely declaring advertising income in 2014 and 2015 on national team home games.
The amount of tax evaded may exceed €4.7 million ($5.52 million).
ed/sms (dpa, Reuters)
French prosecutors have confirmed they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a French Open tennis competition women's doubles match. The match took place on September 30.
Ex-German DFB chiefs Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach are accused of tax evasion. Former DFB official Horst Schmidt and ex-FIFA official Urs Linsi will also stand trial based on a fraudulent payment of €6.7 million.