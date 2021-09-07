 Sports Life - Jiu-Jitsu - The Art of Adapting | Sports Life | DW | 22.10.2021

Sports Life

Sports Life - Jiu-Jitsu - The Art of Adapting

Jiu-Jitsu’s core philosophy is to adjust to new situations and find solutions. Felipe Cançado incorporates this into everyday life. Since moving to Berlin from Brazil with his wife Dania, he has adapted to new surroundings and pursued his dream of becoming a jujitsu coach. Sports Life accompanies the couple who show us how the sport guides their relationship and helped them through the pandemic.

