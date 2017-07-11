Solomon Islands: Officials impose curfew after days of unrest

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed unnamed foreign countries for stoking violent protests that have ravaged the capital Honiara over the past three days — with curfews now imposed.

Foreign interference, he said, was in response to his government's decision to switch recognition from Taiwan to Beijing in 2019.

Critics say that there are other factors involved, including pandemic-fueled economic frustrations, lack of government services and accountability, corruption, and Chinese businesses giving jobs to foreigners instead of locals.

Inter-island tensions

At the heart of the tensions is a long-running rivalry between residents of the country's most populous island Malaita and the central government based on the island of Guadalcanal.

The prime minister insisted that his government's decision to embrace Beijing was the "only issue" in the violence which was "unfortunately influenced and encouraged by other powers."

"I feel sorry for my people in Malaita because they are fed with false and deliberate lies about the switch," Sogavare told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"These very countries that are now influencing Malaita are the countries that don't want ties with the People's Republic of China, and they are discouraging the Solomon Islands to enter into diplomatic relations and to comply with international law and the United Nations resolution."

Night curfew reimposed

The small Pacific island nation has seen three days of protests, arson and looting, mostly in Honiara's Chinatown and downtown district.

Sogavare announced a 36-hour lockdown on Wednesday after about 1,000 people stormed the parliament, demanding his resignation. But demonstrators swarmed the streets of the capital in defiance halfway into the lockdown.

A night curfew was reimposed indefinitely on Friday after Australian police began taking control of the capital's hotspots.

The Solomons requested help from Australia under a bilateral security treaty that has existed since 2017.

Australian police take control

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison committed troops, police, and diplomats to help local police restore order and protect critical infrastructure.

"The Solomon Islands reached out to us first ... as family because they trust us and we've worked hard for that trust in the Pacific," Morrison said.

"That is our region and we're standing up to secure our region with our partners, our friends, our family, and allies," he added.

Notably, Australia would not assist in the protection of the National Parliament and the executive buildings, in a sign that it was not taking political sides.

Morrison questioned whether Chinese businesses were being targeted, calling the unrest "a bit of a mixed story."

