Slovakia: Firewood back as energy crisis bites

With winter approaching and gas supplies from Russia dwindling, Slovaks are looking for alternative ways to heat their homes and are turning to firewood. Some fear what this could mean for the country's forests.

Slovakia may seem like a dwarf among giants when compared with other players on the energy market, but it is actually one of the major gas supply crossroads in Europe. Russian gas from Gazprom streams into Slovakia through the Bratstvo (Brotherhood) pipeline and continues on to the Czech Republic and Germany. The country also exports gas through pipelines leading to Austria and Italy.

Perhaps it is because of its strategic position in Europe that Slovakia has over the years become one of the EU countries that is most dependent on Russian gas and fossil fuels. By way of comparison, Slovakia imports 85% of its natural gas from Russia, while Germany imports 65%.

Slovakia imports 85% of its natural gas from Russia, so the fall in gas supplies from Russia has seen more people turn to firewood to heat their homes Image: ITAR-TASS/IMAGO

So it's no wonder that the people of Slovakia are deeply concerned about the looming energy crisis and the drop in gas supplies from Russia.

Indeed, people in Slovakia are more worried now about the prospect of cold winter days than ever before, which is why many are now turning to firewood.

Demand for firewood has almost doubled

According to the Slovak Ministry of Agriculture, the demand for firewood almost doubled in September compared with last year. Slovakia is not alone in this respect. Recently, the website politico.eu warned that European forests are facing "a very dark winter," with many NGOs and scientists worrying that high demand for firewood could increase illegal logging.

Demand for firewood in Slovakia almost doubled in September compared with last year Image: Robert Nemeti/AA/picture alliance

Deforestation has long been linked to the worsening effects of climate change, while burning firewood releases harmful pollutants that are dangerous for human health.

Logging an on-going problem in Slovakia

Logging is a long-standing issue for the Slovak Republic.

In 2017, logging was recorded in over half the territory of Slovakia. Slovakia has now taken steps to ensure better forest maintenance, the most significant of which is its new Law on National Parks. The legislation came into force in April and will limit logging in the parks to a minimum.

The EU Commission recently noted that forested areas in Slovakia have been growing, with forests now covering 41% of the country. The Slovak Ministry of Agriculture is promising to protect the forests and to keep a close eye on any attempts at illegal logging.

The impact on the environment of burning firewood at home is not as big as burning wood in power plants or heating plants, says Slovak MEP Martin Hojsik Image: Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

With a new system in place, the authorities are able to track where wood from Slovakia is being transported. The Slovak police and the Inspectorate for Forestry and Timber have also joined forces to conduct more thorough inspections of trucks carrying timber cargo.

Theft on the rise

However, local media are reporting a rising number of thefts. The Environmental Police say that some of the cases might be linked directly to employees of the state-owned company LESY SR (Forests Slovakia). The company is run directly by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Both the ministry and LESY SR have strongly denied these claims in the past. The ministry says that it has made major changes to the management of the company in an attempt to ensure better transparency. However, many experts, including the former Minister of Agriculture Jan Micovsky, have their doubts. Micovsky retired as minister and from the main governing party OL'ANO (ORDINARY PEOPLE and Independent Personalities) in 2021, expressing his concerns about transparency in the ministry.

Threat to forests not really so big?

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the country's environmentalists and agricultural experts agree that the high demand for firewood might not pose such a major threat to forests. Environmentalist Erik Balaz argues that as long as the law is obeyed, the consequences will be mild.

The High Tatra Mountains: The Slovak Ministry of Agriculture is promising to protect the country's forests and to keep a close eye on any attempts at illegal logging Image: Rui Vale de Sousa/PantherMedia/IMAGO

"But problems might arise in those areas that are not officially forests, such as arable land or privately owned territories," Balaz told DW. "These are not covered by the law. Many forests are also managed regionally. It will depend on how the mayors approach the issue."

Ministry limits amount of wood households can take

The Slovak MEP Martin Hojsik (Renew Europe) agrees that it is not households that pose a threat to Slovakia's forests. "The effect of using firewood in your home is not as massive as it is from using it in power plants or heating plants," he told DW. "Many of them still use wood and get subsides from the EU. That is the real issue: The EU should direct its money elsewhere."

The Slovak Ministry of Agriculture regulates the amount of firewood households can take from the forest. The limit of 12 cubic meters aims to ensure that there is enough material for everyone. The ministry says that demand is now dropping and that most households have already gathered enough firewood for themselves.

Green alternatives

Energy expert Jozef Badida notes that there are greener alternatives to firewood: "If the household wants to think about an alternative type of heating, for example through a heat pump, it first needs to invest in the renovation of the house," he told DW. "The recently launched Restore your House program is also intended to help reduce heat costs. Another interesting option is the installation of solar panels for hot water heating, which can in turn be subsidized through the Green Households program, which is financed by EU funds."

Slovakia lags behind many European countries in terms of its use of renewable energy. The state currently aims to produce 19% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. The chairman of the Slovak Photovoltaic Industry Association, Jan Karaba, thinks that this goal should be more ambitious.

"In its new plan, Slovakia should aim for 32%. This goal is still reachable," he said in a recent statement to Slovak media. "Slovakia has massive potential in this area, mainly when it comes solar and wind energy."

Even the EU Commission has criticized Slovakia's modest goals. In its most recent report on climate action in EU Member States from October 2021, the Commission states that "Slovakia's 2030 targets for primary and final energy consumption show low ambition."