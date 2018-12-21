 Sixteen migrants pulled from stolen fishing boat in English Channel | News | DW | 23.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sixteen migrants pulled from stolen fishing boat in English Channel

The migrants, including two children, were picked up at around 5am just a few kilometers off the French port of Boulogne. Authorities spotted the boat sailing with its lights off, making an unusual trajectory.

Boulogne-sur-Mer port (Getty Images/AFP/B. Potdevin)

A boat carrying 16 migrants was intercepted off the northern French port town of Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday as it made its way towards Britain, French media reported.

The local coastguard was deployed after a stolen fishing vessel named Sainte-Catherine aroused suspicion close to the entrance of the port before dawn, Franceinfo radio said.

In a statement, the maritime agency for the English Channel and the North Sea said the vessel had been "sailing with all lights off, was not answering radio calls and making an unusual trajectory."

Watch video 03:52
Now live
03:52 mins.

Belgian Samaritans under arrest

Read more: Brexit's other border: EU-UK trade across the Channel, in numbers

Boat boarded by authorities

The boat, containing 14 adults and two children, was found a few minutes later 11 kilometers (7 miles) off the French coast. Authorities boarded the vessel and steered it back to the port.

After a few hours, the passengers were handed to the local border police.

Focus on Calais

Northern France, and in particular the port of Calais, has been a longtime stopping point for thousands of migrants seeking to reach Britain.

As many as 8,000 migrants from North Africa and the Middle East lived in the makeshift Calais jungle encampment until it was cleared in October 2016.

Migrant tents in Calais in February 2018

Migrant tents in Calais in February 2018

Although most of the migrants were moved to formal French reception centers, hundreds of people remain in the area, living smaller ad-hoc camps along the northern French coast.

Increase in boat trips

Migrants also arrive in Europe through other means. Britain, for instance, has noted an increase in Iranians trying to enter the country illegally after Serbia offered visa-free travel to Iranian nationals. Some of them made onward journeys through Europe to northern France and then by boat to the UK.

Watch video 02:02
Now live
02:02 mins.

The UN migration pact explained

Read more: Germany mulls sending migrants back to Syria

Although most migrants attempt to make the journey by ferry or Eurotunnel hidden in trucks, there have been a growing number of migrant crossings over the English Channel over the last few months.

Some of them make the journey in dinghies, despite strong currents, cold waters, and the Channel being the world's busiest shipping lane.

UK interceptions

UK government figures show that more than 135 migrants have successfully crossed from France in small boats since November 2.

On December 12, eleven people were picked up in a dinghy off the English port town of Dover.

A few days later, 10 men were rescued from a boat off the French coast; many of them suffering from “severe hypothermia.”

French and British authorities have stepped up patrols along their respective coastlines.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany, France call for 'European solution' to migration

Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for a "coordinated European solution" to migrant arrivals from the Mediterranean. They also voiced concern for the humanitarian situation in Syria. (18.08.2018)  

'Scallop Wars': Britain and France draw up peace treaty

An end looks to be in sight to the "Scallop Wars" after talks between government and industry representatives from the UK and France. The feud saw British and French fishing vessels embroiled in bitter offshore battles. (05.09.2018)  

UN refugee compact: What you need to know

The UN General Assembly has endorsed the Global Compact on Refugees, a week after a similar accord for migrants. Nearly 170 countries have pledged help to nations that host those fleeing war and persecution. (17.12.2018)  

Germany mulls sending migrants back to Syria

Germany's Interior Ministry is considering resuming deportations to Syria despite the still-volatile situation in the war-torn country. Violent criminals among Syrians should be repatriated, German conservatives say. (16.11.2018)  

Calais migrants to be dispersed across France

French President Francois Hollande has said 9,000 places are to be created around the country for migrants living in Calais. In a TV interview, he said the 'Jungle' camp would be dismantled. (24.09.2016)  

Calais refugees in the palace garden

Almost 6,000 refugees have been removed from the “Jungle” camp in Calais and distributed all over France. The town of Talence near Bordeaux has given a friendly welcome to one small group billeted there temporarily. (06.11.2016)  

Brexit's other border: EU-UK trade across the Channel, in numbers

For many good reasons, the border in Ireland is a central theme of the Brexit negotiations. Yet there's another UK-EU border, the one in the English Channel, that warrants some consideration. (09.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

The UN migration pact explained  

Belgian Samaritans under arrest  

Related content

Iranische Flüchtlinge in Serbien

Lost in Belgrade: Iranian refugees head to Serbia as tourists 12.04.2018

For months now, Iranian tourists have been able to enter Serbia visa-free. Once there, many hope to make their way through the Balkans to northern Europe. But for thousands of travelers, the dream ends in a refugee camp.

Beatrice Huret

Unlikely lover of Calais migrant avoids prison sentence 27.06.2017

An ex-supporter of France's anti-immigrant National Front has escaped punishment for helping her Iranian lover cross the channel on a rickety boat. Her unusual love story might now be turned into a movie.

Bosnien und Herzegowina Balkanroute 2.0

Refugees on new Balkan route stuck in limbo 03.07.2018

With the former "Balkan route" closed, more and more refugees are trying to make their way into the EU via Bosnia, where many end up stuck in a muddy tent city. Amir Puric reports from Velika Kladusa.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 