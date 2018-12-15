UN refugee compact: What you need to know

After two years of intense negotiations, the United Nations General Assembly is due on Monday to adopt a new refugee accord in an attempt to better manage those seeking international refuge in the wake of the 2015/2016 European migrant crisis.

The UN refugee compact contains a set of measures to help host nations, whose public services and infrastructure often struggle to cope with the increased burden of supporting people displaced by conflict, persecution and natural disasters.

The nonbinding compact also encourages solutions that help refugees become self-reliant in their host countries, and to improve conditions in countries of origin to allow their safe and dignified return.

More than 25.4 million refugees, over half of them under the age of 18, were living away from their home countries at the end of 2017, according to UN statistics.

Just 10 countries host almost two-thirds of the world's refugees, including Turkey which has welcomed 3.5 million people seeking refuge.

The refugee compact follows a similar accord finalized last week at a UN migration conference in Morocco that deals with all forms of migration. The UN General Assembly is also due to endorse that compact this week.

Refugees, migrants — what's the difference?

Most international experts consider migrants to be those who change their country of residence, irrespective of reason or legal status. They include economic migrants, who seek a better standard of living in a new country.

Refugees are those who need international protection as a result of war, violence and persecution. They include stateless people. Their status is recognized by the 1951 UN Convention on refugees.

Whereas the migration compact aims to minimize the push factors for migrants leaving their home countries and to ensure they have correct identification papers, the refugee accord seeks to improve conditions for genuine asylum-seekers and offer additional support to their host countries.

What are the objectives of the refugee compact?

The global compact has four objectives:

To ease pressures on countries that host large numbers of refugees, as many of them are low or middle-income states.

Build self-reliance of refugees and help them thrive while in exile.

Expand access to third-country pathways of admission and other resettlement programs.

Support conditions that enable refugees to return to their countries of origin.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Fleeing war and poverty In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Seeking refuge over the border Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? A long journey on foot In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Desperate sea crossings Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Pressure on the borders Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Closing the open door Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? Striking a deal with Turkey In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

How did Europe's refugee crisis start? No end in sight With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise. Author: Rachel Stewart



How the refugee pact came about

Three years ago, the sudden and massive rise in the number of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean or overland from Southeastern Europe caused a huge split among European Union countries. Many of the new arrivals were fleeing the Syrian civil war and other Middle East and African conflicts, while others sought to escape extreme poverty.

Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have refused to abide by the EU's Dublin Regulation which governs asylum policy for the whole bloc. Several EU states, mostly in Eastern Europe, have refused to honor an EU agreement to share asylum-seekers. Others, meanwhile, have reneged on promises to split the migrant burden.

A year into the European migrant crisis, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution recognizing the need for better cooperation and coordination to manage migration effectively, which has led to several rounds of international negotiations toward two new pacts.

Similar migration crises in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas have also boosted support for better cooperation, although several countries are resisting the changes.

Which countries don't support the plans?

The pacts have reignited political tensions across Europe, where several Eastern European countries including Poland, Slovakia and Hungary have refused to sign, along with Austria.

In the wake of its rejection of the twin accord on migration last week, the US is also opposing the refugee accord. The Trump administration said it is "inconsistent with US immigration and refugee policies."

Meanwhile, Brazil's incoming foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, has added Latin America's biggest nation to the list of countries resisting the plan as soon as right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro takes office in January.

The UN insists the compact doesn't force countries into new obligations not previously agreed by the 1951 refugee convention.

