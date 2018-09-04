'Scallop Wars': Britain and France draw up peace treaty

British and French fishermen on Wednesday agreed on the principles of a deal that would end the so-called Scallop Wars.

"The UK and French fishing industries and governments held constructive talks today about scallop fishing in the eastern Channel including Baie de Seine," the governments of both countries said in a joint statement.

Tensions were at their worst last week, when five British vessels were involved in a confrontation with about 35 French boats in international waters off the coast of Normandy.

Fishermen from both sides of the Channel were reported to have thrown projectiles, including smoke bombs, rammed vessels, and hurled insults at each other.

French fishermen were outraged that their British counterparts were dredging waters in the Baie de la Seine, while their own government prevented them from doing so.

France bans all scallop dredging between May 15 and October 1, with the aim of allowing stocks to replenish, but — for smaller vessels under 15 meters — Britain allows it all year round.

The new agreement would mean that vessels under 15 meters would also be included in the ban, with a compensation package to be agreed for those operating smaller scallop boats.

A voluntary deal for all British boats to respect the French closure was agreed until the deal is officially signed.

Earlier this week, the French government had said its navy was ready to intervene in the feud, if necessary.

Scallops — which are known as coquilles Saint-Jacques in France — are one of only a few species whose catch is governed by national regulations rather than European Union ones.

The feud flared up five years ago, but yearly agreements were made that saw the British limit dredging in exchange for French scallop permits.

The latest flare-up comes as Britain prepares to leave the EU in March next year, after which time UK fishermen could lose access to EU waters such as the Baie de la Seine.

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Waterways present Brexit conundrum Mussel fishermen share many of the concerns about Britain's divorce from the European Union. They are also felt by many people who earn a living along the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Fishermen are worried Many fishermen have an additional headache on top of the prospect of tariffs and trade disruption: the waters in which they fish are the subject of a territorial row that stretches back decades. Carlingford Lough is a waterway that forms part of the border between the county of Down in British-run Northern Ireland and Louth in EU member Ireland.

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Carlingford Lough border issues In this picture Northern Ireland is seen on the left and the Republic of Ireland on the right with Carlingford Lough in the middle. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said it is of "vital national interest" that no physical barrier or customs controls be put back on the border, winning initial EU backing. But the fishermen of Carlingford Lough fear their concerns will not be a priority.

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Stuck in the middle Fisherman MacDonald explains: "No one can define who owns what. Neither of the two governments have defined the border here and nobody can say where is the North and where is the South. We're stuck in the middle and nobody wants to talk to us about it."

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Scenic view of the Irish landscape In fact, talks are ongoing between the Irish and British governments relating to the jurisdiction of Carlingford Lough and the unresolved ownership of Lough Foyle, which lies to the west between Donegal and Derry. The Loughs Agency, a cross-border body overseeing both areas, said that in a statement.

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Border dispute might hurt the industry Mussel fisherman Brian Cunningham, seen here with his skipper Shay Fitzpatrick, explains, that most boats based in Northern Ireland normally fish off the coast in the Republic of Ireland. He thus fears that Brexit could lead to a doubling up of paperwork such as trawler registrations. This adds costs that would hurt the industry.

Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen Difficult times ahead for mussel fishermen "When Brexit comes, what's going to happen? We're going to have to jump through hoops that by the time the paper work is sorted out our mussels will be dead. Mussels are landed live, processed live and sold live to the customer. It's a live animal, so it's going to be very, very difficult," Cunningham says. Author: Nadine Berghausen



rc/kl (Reuters, AP, AFP)