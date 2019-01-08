 Sieren′s China: Germany could feel effects of Beijing woes | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 17.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Sieren's China: Germany could feel effects of Beijing woes

China's exports fell sharply in December. Investment decreased, and the growth forecast for 2019 was lowered. But this is less a problem for China than it could be for Germany, DW's Frank Sieren writes.

Exports from China (picture alliance/dpa/Hu Yan)

Theeconomy of China is faltering. Foreign trade has not been this bad for two years. In December, there was a 4.4 percent drop in exports compared with the same period in 2017. Imports also fell 7.6 percent. This is a trend that has taken over China's whole economy. In 2019, GDP is predicted to grow just 6-6.5 percent. This would be the lowest rate of increase since 1990.

China is now responsible for one-third third of global growth. Many important industry sectors in Germany are dependent on the Chinese market and not only in Germany. A weaker economy in China will have a global impact. In 2018, for the first time in 28 years fewer cars were sold than the year before. There was a 6 percent decrease in sales but still 22.7 million cars were sold.  Premium brands such Daimler and BMW even managed to enjoy higher sales. But Volkswagen and other volume brands sold fewer cars for the first time in 20 years. Ford sales in China fell by a third.

Frank Sieren

Frank Sieren has lived in Beijing for 25 years

Apple also missed its sales target for the first time in the decade since the iPhone was introduced. CEO Tim Cook said that the drop in profits was directly linked to lower demand for iPhones, iPads and MacBooks in China.

Though Cook attributed this to the country's economic woes, the situation is not so simple. Personal income grew 5.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2018 in China. But what is a decisive factor is that Huawei, Apple's biggest rival, sold 6.6 percent more phones than in 2017 and is now selling twice as many devices as Apple. There's a similar trend in cars, with Geely sales increasing by 20 percent.

Watch video 01:23
Now live
01:23 mins.

China's slowdown sinks in

By the numbers

It is very probable that this trend will continue — even if the uncertainty caused by the trade dispute with the United States decreases. Retail sales did not witness strong growth towards the end of the year, nor did industrial production. The real estate market, which represents about 15 percent of China's GDP, also cooled.

But it would not be so terrible for China should it be determined that we have come to the end of a period of global growth. Despite the recent weak development, the overall result for the whole year is not bad. China's exports grew by 10 percent in comparison to the previous year and imports grew by 16 percent. The trade surplus with the US grew by 17.2 percent to $323.3 billion. Exports to the US increased by 11.3 percent while imports from the US only increased by 0.7 percent. This is good news for China but not for US President Donald Trump, who has less and less leverage over China every day. 

For a long time, China's economy was based on exports. Now the domestic market comprises a good 70 percent of the global economy. So Beijing will do everything it can in 2019 to increase the population's trust in Chinese products. But not at all costs: The government is much more sensitive than it was 10 years ago to the risk of rising debt. It has been able to reduce debt, which was over 15 percent in early 2017, to under 10 percent by closing down several shadow banks. This has also had a direct influence on consumption.

Watch video 02:10
Now live
02:10 mins.

Markets fall on weaker-than-expected Chinese exports

The right balance

China's priority will be to find the right balance between the accelerator and the brake. This time round, it does not seem probable that China will be able to pull the global economy out of its lethargy with a huge economic stimulus program cost what it may, as it was able to do after the global crisis of 2008-09.

The central bank has announced that it will encourage lending to small enterprises. Companies that do not fire employees will be reimbursed half of their contributions to unemployment insurance. Changes to income tax and VAT, as well as financial incentives for buying consumer goods and cars, are also currently under discussion. The stock market has already calmed down as a result of the announced measures. Earlier this week, the markets in Shenzhen and Shanghai both rose by 2 percent.

These are just some of the several instruments that the government can use to get the economy going again. And they will help domestic businesses more than they will foreign companies in China.

Watch video 05:40
Now live
05:40 mins.

Big Brother in China

At 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of news and features. Sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

Volkswagen crisis spreads to Asia

Volkswagen's troubles have spread to Asia as South Korea announces probe and European countries signal concern. (22.09.2015)  

China's loan policy under scrutiny

The German development minister has warned African businesses against taking out loans from China. At the same time, the German Finance Ministry is hoping Beijing will be using more financial services from overseas. (17.01.2019)  

China slams Huawei 'hysteria'

Beijing has condemned US legislation that would stop businesses from selling American-made chips to Huawei and ZTE. US lawmakers described Huawei as an "intelligence-gathering arms of the Chinese Communist Party." (17.01.2019)  

Sieren’s China: Advantage 'Made in China'

The West seems to be amazed by China’s rapid rise and innovative capacity. For China, however, the past 200 years were an an anomaly. DW’s Frank Sieren says it’s time to throw the old cliches overboard. (12.01.2019)  

China logs record trade surplus with US in 2018

Despite Washington's efforts, China's trade surplus with the US grew by more than 17 percent in 2018, according to data provided by Beijing. US exports to China grew by less than one percent last year. (14.01.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Big Brother in China  

Markets fall on weaker-than-expected Chinese exports  

China's slowdown sinks in  

Related content

USA Detroit Auto Show Herbert Diess

In Detroit, carmaker Volkswagen opens arms wide to US 15.01.2019

The North American International Auto Show is still the biggest and premier auto show in North America. But, this year, only one German carmaker bothered to show up. Maya Shwayder reports from Detroit.

Kombo BMW VW Logos

Volkswagen, BMW increased US car sales in 2018 03.01.2019

German automakers VW and BMW each increased sales to more than 300,000 cars in the US in 2018 while the sales of several competitors fell. VW had a second year of higher sales, while BMW posted its first jump since 2015.

USA Technikmesse CES in Las Vegas Elektro-SUV von Byton

China is most important battleground for carmakers 07.01.2019

The automotive industry is coming under increasing pressure worldwide due to a growing focus on electric mobility, autonomous driving and digital services. Competition from China is also on the rise.

Advertisement

US sanctions

An Iranian protester burns a dollar banknote during a demonstration outside the former US embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran

Iranians feel the pressure of new US sanctions

Ordinary Iranians are likely to suffer the most under the latest round of US sanctions. Though some optimism remains about backdoor support through oil exports, the long-term outlook for Iran's economy remains dire. 