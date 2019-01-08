 China logs record trade surplus with US in 2018 | News | DW | 14.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China logs record trade surplus with US in 2018

Despite Washington's efforts, China's trade surplus with the US grew by more than 17 percent in 2018, according to data provided by Beijing. US exports to China grew by less than one percent last year.

US and Chinese flags (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Wong)

China's trade surplus with the United States shot up by 17.2 percent in 2018 compared to the year before, according to Chinese data released on Monday, reaching a record-breaking $323.3 billion (€281.9 billion).

In 2017, the trade difference between the two world's largest economies was $275.8 billion in China's favor.

Customs data showed that Chinese exports rose 11.3 percent in 2018 to $478.4 billion, while imports from the US only rose by 0.7 percent.

However, customs' data for December also showed that exports to the US dropped 3.5 percent compared with December of the previous year, possibly due to US tariffs on an array of Chinese goods.

Read more: Can fresh US-China trade talks bring a breakthrough?

Race against time

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed China's trade surplus with the US and the country's allegedly unfair trade practices.

In 2018, the US imposed billions of dollars worth of tariffs on Chinese products, prompting retaliation from Beijing and a trade war that analysts fear could escalate further and damage the global economy.

Watch video 01:22
Now live
01:22 mins.

US and China reach truce in trade dispute

Representatives of both countries are currently negotiating a truce, with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer setting March 1 as a hard deadline for the talks. If a deal is not reached by that time, Washington is set to raise tariffs on $200 billion (€176 billion) of Chinese goods from 10 to 25 percent.

'Severe' trade climate

On a global level, China's exports have grown by 9.9 percent last year, but the Asian country also marked a 15.8 percent growth in imports.

"The external environment is still complicated and severe," customs agency spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters on Monday.

Li also warned against potential dangers including rising "protectionism and unilateralism," as well a possible decline in foreign investment.

Watch video 02:31
Now live
02:31 mins.

US-China trade spat features at CES

dj/amp (AFP, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

US sets 'hard deadline' for China trade talks

Washington has said it needs to see progress in trade talks with China before March 1 or tariffs will go up. Separately, Beijing has said the US should withdraw its arrest warrant for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. (10.12.2018)  

US-China economic dispute is 'not about trade'

DW spoke with economist Yukon Huang about common misconceptions over the US-China economic rivalry, and how both sides are only trying to save face while not addressing core problems that will take many years to solve. (11.01.2019)  

Can fresh US-China trade talks bring a breakthrough?

US officials are in China on Monday for the start of fresh trade negotiations. What's on the agenda — and what progress could be made as another deadline looms in the trade battle between Beijing and Washington? (06.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US-China trade spat features at CES  

US and China reach truce in trade dispute  

Related content

China Peking Xi Jinping und Kim Jong Un

China backs second Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit 10.01.2019

During a visit to China, Kim Jong Un told Xi Jinping that he was committed to holding a second summit with Donald Trump. The United States and North Korea have been in talks to set up a second Kim-Trump meeting.

USA China - Handel - Kontainer

Can fresh US-China trade talks bring a breakthrough? 06.01.2019

US officials are in China on Monday for the start of fresh trade negotiations. What's on the agenda — and what progress could be made as another deadline looms in the trade battle between Beijing and Washington?

Symbolbild Handelskrieg USA und China

US-China economic dispute is 'not about trade' 11.01.2019

DW spoke with economist Yukon Huang about common misconceptions over the US-China economic rivalry, and how both sides are only trying to save face while not addressing core problems that will take many years to solve.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 