 Saudi and UAE leaders meet to heal Yemen rift | News | DW | 12.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Saudi and UAE leaders meet to heal Yemen rift

Saudi Arabia has affirmed its support for the exiled Yemini leader after UAE-backed separatists seized the southern city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (Getty Images/AFP/M. Al-Hammadi)

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia met in Riyadh on Monday in an effort to heal a rift in their Western-backed military alliance, which has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen since 2015.

The Saudi-led Sunni Muslim alliance became fractured after insurgents linked to Yemen's Southern Transit Council (STC) separatist movement — which was armed and trained by the UAE — on Saturday took effective control of Aden, the temporary seat of Yemen's Saudi-supported government.

Saudi Arabia on Monday affirmed its support for Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who is currently based in the Saudi capital. 

Read more: UAE scaling back military role in Yemen conflict

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Helping the Houthis

The Saudi-led alliance has been fighting a proxy war on behalf of Hadi's ousted Yemini government against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which controls vast swathes of Yemen's north, including the capital Sanaa.

There are fears that further damage to the Saudi-led Sunni alliance would boost their common enemy, the Houthis, and their regional rival Shiite Iran.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan voiced continued solidarity with Saudi Arabia in Yemen and called for talks between Aden's warring parties.

"The UAE and Saudi Arabia call on conflicting Yemeni parties to prioritise dialogue and reason for the interest of Yemen," state news agency WAM quoted him as saying after meeting Saudi King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The separatist chief, STC president Aidaroos al-Zubaidi, said his group still supports the coalition against the Houthis. Although he did not commit to withdrawing forces from government sites, he indicated he would attend a proposed emergency summit in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE did not directly ask the STC to cede control of Aden.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are also on opposite sides of the war in Syria. 

Watch video 02:48

After five years of war, Yemenis are the brink

kw/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology

Germany prides itself on its restrictive export policies, which ban arms sales to countries involved in armed conflict. But a DW exclusive shows the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen uses German-built weapons and tech. (26.02.2019)  

Yemen: The devastating war waged with European weapons

DW commissioned the Jordan-based group Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism to find out where terrorist groups waging Yemen's devastating conflict are procuring vast weapons stockpiles. The conclusion: Europe. (30.11.2018)  

Yemen separatists seize control of Aden presidential palace

Separatist forces in Yemen say they have taken control of the southern port city of Aden from forces loyal to the internationally backed government. The development complicates efforts to bring peace to the region. (10.08.2019)  

UAE scaling back military role in Yemen conflict

The UAE is beginning a partial military drawdown in Yemen. Experts say the country is pushing for a political solution to end the conflict, but growing US-Iran tension in the region may also have played a role. (10.07.2019)  

Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

Yemen has struggled to cope with crises prompted by its atrocious civil war, including catastrophic hunger and devastating cholera outbreaks. DW examines the conflict and how it affects the country's civilian population. (29.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

After five years of war, Yemenis are the brink  

Related content

Jemen Fanny Fascar Reportage

Covering Yemen's 'forgotten' war 12.08.2019

Journalists have been largely barred from Yemen. After a year of trying, DW's Fanny Facsar was granted a visa. On her journey, she witnessed a deeply torn country devastated by a conflict that has been all but forgotten.

Deutsche Rüstungsexporte

German arms export approvals spike 11.07.2019

Permits for German arms exports soared in the first half of 2019, defying dips and restraint over the past three years, government data has shown. Hungary is the top destination for new weapons exports.

Saudi-Arabien US Kampfjet Symbolbild

Trump vetoes restrictions on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia 25.07.2019

A bipartisan effort to restrict US weapons sales to Saudi Arabia has been vetoed by the White House. President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia and the UAE served as a "bulwark against the malign activities of Iran."

Advertisement