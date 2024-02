Ukraine's position looks increasingly precarious as it fights off multiple onslaughts by Russian troops – as the supply of Western weapons dwindles. Meanwhile NATO members fear they could be Putin's next targets. How can Russia be stopped? Our guests: Sabine Adler (Deutschlandfunk Kultur), Rafael Loss (ECFR), Roman Goncharenko (DW)

Sabine Adler reports for the German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk Kultur. She’s an Eastern Europe expert and has just published a book on what will become of Russia.



Rafael Loss is a policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. His work focuses on security and defence in the Euro-Atlantic area.



Roman Gonscharenko is a news editor on DW’s Europe and Russia desk, and frequently reports from and on Ukraine.