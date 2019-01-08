 Russia′s Vladimir Putin welcomed by embattled ally in Serbia | News | DW | 17.01.2019

News

Russia's Vladimir Putin welcomed by embattled ally in Serbia

Greeted by church bells, gun salutes and a puppy, Russia's Vladimir Putin arrived in Belgrade. The lavish event is seen as an attempt by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to boost his image after weeks of protests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (picture-alliance/TASS/M. Metzel)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Serbia kicked off with pomp and circumstance on Thursday, with thousands expected to take part in a parade in the capital that is being held in his honor.

After being escorted by fighter jets that were recently donated to Serbia by Russia, Putin was greeted in Belgrade with the tolling of church bells, gun salutes and supporters waving Serbian and Russian flags.

"I'm glad to have this chance to visit the friendly and brotherly Serbia and to talk about what has been done and what else can be done," Putin told his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, according to Serbia's Beta news agency.

Although Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership, the Balkan country has maintained close ties to Russia and has refused to join in sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine.

Affection for Russia in Serbia has been fueled by the Kremlin's refusal to recognize the independence of Kosovo, a former Serbian province that unilaterally declared independence in 2008.

Putin's English-language Twitter account later shared an image of a gift the Russian leader received from Vucic: a Sarplaninac or Yugoslav Shepherd Dog puppy.

State visit amid protests

Putin's one-day visit will culminate in a parade that will weave through Belgrade before ending at the Saint Sava church, which is one of the largest houses of worship in Orthodox Christianity.

Large numbers are expected to attend the event, although critics have accused Vucic of staging the event in order to boost support after six weeks of protests.

People taking part in anti-government protests in Belgrade, Serbia (Reuters/M. Djurica)

Thousands of people have been taking part in anti-Vucic protests in Belgrade over the past six weeks

Vucic's supporters are being bused in to the capital from around the country. Members of the opposition and media outlets that are critical of the government have reported that managers in state companies are pressuring employees to go to the Putin event.

Some workers at state-run companies as well as state administration employees will also be allowed to take the day off to attend the rally, local officials confirmed to the Juzne Vesti news outlet.

Vucic has been facing growing protests, which have drawn crowds of around 20,000 people over the past six weeks.

The opposition has accused Vucic of using increasingly autocratic methods, with protesters demanding free media and free elections.

DW's Darko Janjevic contributed reporting.

Conflict Zone - Guest: Ana Brnabic

rs/msh   (AP, AFP, dpa)

