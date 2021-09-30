Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, and the country's largest city. It was also the capital of Yugoslavia from its founding in 1918 to its dissolution in 2006.

The name Belgrade translates to "White City." It is located where the Sava and Danube rivers meet. The city has its own autonomous city authority, and is also the seat of all Serbian state authorities, including the executive, legislative and judiciary ones.