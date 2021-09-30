Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, and the country's largest city. It was also the capital of Yugoslavia from its founding in 1918 to its dissolution in 2006.
The name Belgrade translates to "White City." It is located where the Sava and Danube rivers meet. The city has its own autonomous city authority, and is also the seat of all Serbian state authorities, including the executive, legislative and judiciary ones. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Belgrade.
We dissect US President Joe Biden's pledge to cut his country's greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Protesters in Serbia sound off on big polluters, while a city in the UK takes the initiative to clean up its dirty air. And we discuss how international travel to picturesque destinations really impacts the environment in the Global South.
Amid protests in Serbia over the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, the president said he would take a basketball coaching course. Critics scoffed that focusing on a team sport might do the politician good.