Belgrade

Belgrade is the capital of Serbia, and the country's largest city. It was also the capital of Yugoslavia from its founding in 1918 to its dissolution in 2006.

The name Belgrade translates to "White City." It is located where the Sava and Danube rivers meet. The city has its own autonomous city authority, and is also the seat of all Serbian state authorities, including the executive, legislative and judiciary ones. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on Belgrade.

Serbian army soldiers stand guard by their armoured vehicles in the village of Rudnica near the southern Serbian town of Raska on September 27, 2021, where tensions are high at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Belgrade deployed four armoured vehicles close to the frontier, an AFP correspondent saw. - Already tense relations between Serbia and its former ethnic-Albanian majority province have grown worse since the government in Kosovo despatched special police units to the north a week ago, an area mainly populated by ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of Pristina. The move, which angered the Serbs, came after Pristina decided to require drivers with Serbian registration plates to put on temporary ones when entering Kosovo. (Photo by Irfan LICINA / AFP)

Serbia and Kosovo reach deal in border row, says envoy 30.09.2021

Serbia and Kosovo have reportedly agreed to end a standoff at their border that was ignited by a dispute over license plates.
11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade for environmental causes 12.09.2021

The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.
U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Living Planet: Pledges, pollution and protests 29.04.2021

We dissect US President Joe Biden's pledge to cut his country's greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Protesters in Serbia sound off on big polluters, while a city in the UK takes the initiative to clean up its dirty air. And we discuss how international travel to picturesque destinations really impacts the environment in the Global South.
Flughafen Frankfurt Rhein-Main. Frankfurt Airport. Ein Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft AirSERBIA, nach der Landung auf einem Rollweg

Germany: Police arrest Croatian man wanted for war crimes 05.03.2021

Wanted by Croatia under suspicion of multiple counts of murder, the alleged war criminal was taken in by police after flying to Germany from Belgrade.
Impfzentrum in Belgrad. (c) Miodrag Soric / DW

COVID: Serbia turns to China for vaccine relief 25.01.2021

Serbia has set up some 200 coronavirus inoculation centers across the country. This has been made possible with international help — but not from the West.
Frankfurt's Serbian forward Luka Jovic exchanges Frankfurt's German defender Erik Durm during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke 04 in Frankfurt am Main, on January 17, 2021. (Photo by KAI PFAFFENBACH / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by KAI PFAFFENBACH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Luka Jovic back in Frankfurt 21.01.2021

Not good enough for Real Madrid? Too good for the Bundesliga? Luka Jovic is back in Frankfurt. This is his story.
18.09.2019, Berlin: Ana Brnabic, Ministerpräsidentin von Serbien, äußert sich bei einer Pressekonferenz mit Bundeskanzlerin Merkel nach ihrem Gespräch im Bundeskanzleramt. Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Serbia reverses decision to expel Montenegro ambassador 30.11.2020

Serbia has canceled its decision to expel the Montenegrin ambassador over a diplomatic row. The reversal comes days before a new, pro-Serb government takes charge in Montenegro.
08.07.2020 *** Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation after riots overnight in the capital, in Belgrade, Serbia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbian president Vucic pursues basketball coaching dreams amid coronavirus crisis 19.07.2020

Amid protests in Serbia over the government's response to the coronavirus crisis, the president said he would take a basketball coaching course. Critics scoffed that focusing on a team sport might do the politician good.
Protesters clash with riot police on the steps of the Serbian parliament during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, July 10 2020. Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday he's not worried about losing political power amid large protests against his handling of the coronavirus crisis and hard-line rule, but instead expressed his fear about the spread of the virus by the demonstrators. The spontaneous protests started on Tuesday when Vucic announced that Belgrade would be placed under a new three-day lockdown following a second wave of confirmed coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) |

Serbia: Protesters try to storm parliament amid fresh unrest 11.07.2020

A new bout of violence rocked Serbia despite the government's ban on mass gatherings. The protesters decry the state's handling of the pandemic, with many of them pelting the police with bottles, rocks and flares.
Clashes erupt in central Belgrade on July 8, 2020 between police and demonstrators against a weekend curfew announced to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 infections despite Serbia's president said today it might be scrapped after the measure sparked the day before angry protests that ended in clashes with police. - Chaotic scenes rocked Belgrade on July 7 at night after thousands of people streamed into the city centre to protest the president's announcement that authorities would reimpose a round-the-clock weekend lockdown. Around 20 people were arrested and dozens were injured in running battles between police, who used tear gas, and protesters who stormed into parliament, threw rocks at officers and were accused of setting police cars alight. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Serbia: President Aleksandar Vucic says protesters are 'hooligans' 09.07.2020

The president was reacting to two days of unrest in the country. Protesters are angry at his regime for several reasons, not least its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
A woman holds a cross during an anti-government rally, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in front of the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Violence breaks out at new Serbia protests 08.07.2020

Police forces fired tear gas at crowds in Belgrade and other cities as protesters pelted the police with stones and flares. The unrest escalated as many are outraged by the government's coronavirus response.
07.07.2020 Security forces officers use shields during a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbia's Vucic backs down on coronavirus curfew after Belgrade protests 08.07.2020

After protesters tried to breach the parliament, Serbian strongman Aleksandar Vucic signaled that a curfew would not be reintroduced. He also denounced a young man whose fury at Serbia's pandemic response went viral.
Aug 26, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in the first round on day one of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Opinion: Novak Djokovic, how stupid can you be? 23.06.2020

That Novak Djokovic has become infected with COVID-19 came as little surprise after three other players tested positive. What is shocking is how naive the top men's tennis player has been, writes Andreas Sten-Ziemons.
A young Macedonian Orthodox boy drinks communion wine during the Orthodox Christmas service in St. Kliment Church, Skopje on Friday 07 January 2005. Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on 07 January as they use the Julian calendar instead of the 16th-century Gregorian calendar adopted by Catholics and Protestants and commonly used in secular life around the world. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Opinion: 'Be not afraid' of debate 19.04.2020

A theology professor in Serbia could lose his priesthood for suggesting a new approach during the coronavirus crisis. That is not in accordance with the spirit of the Orthodox Church, DW's Miodrag Soric writes.
A picture shows the Sarajevo City hall, illuminated with a message of support for Zagreb, hit earlier by an earthquake and fighting the coronavirus, late on March 22, 2020, after Bosnia declared a nationwide state of disaster to curb the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). - A 5,3-magnitude earthquake tore down chunks of buildings in Zagreb and left a teenager in critical condition, as authorities warned residents not to gather together and further spread the coronavirus. Bosnia declared a nationwide state of disaster over the coronavirus on March 17, allowing the army to set up quarantine camps as health authorities fear a possible explosion of new cases. As off March 21, movement of children and youth under 18 is forbidden throughout the day as well as for those older than 65. The newest measure, taking efect on March 22, is absolute curfew from 6pm to 5am. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus in the Balkans: Can disasters defeat hatred? 26.03.2020

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the cities of Belgrade and Sarajevo are expressing strong and visible support for Croatia. For the first time in 30 years solidarity and care are overshadowing hatred in the Western Balkans.
20.10.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Düsseldorf: Ein Flugzeug der Fluggesellschaft Eurowings hebt ab vom Flughafen Düsseldorf. Die Gewerkschaft Unabhängige Flugbegleiter Organisation (Ufo) hat ihre Mitglieder zu Warnstreiks aufgerufen, die bis Mitternacht dauern sollen. Bestreikt werden die vier Lufthansa-Töchter Eurowings, Germanwings, Lufthansa Cityline und SunExpress. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Serbia, Kosovo agree to restart commercial flights in diplomatic milestone 20.01.2020

If implemented, the agreement would allow for the first direct air travel between the two countries since 1998. The plan is contingent on Kosovo lifting a 100% tax on Serbian goods.
