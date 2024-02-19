Belgrade: where you can literally see the air pollution

Nature and EnvironmentSerbiaBelgrade: where you can literally see the air pollutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSerbiaLuka Stokic02/19/2024February 19, 2024Residents of the Serbian capital Belgrade breathe some of the worst air in Europe. The air pollution is so bad that it's visible to the naked eye — especially in winter. Poor air quality has cost thousands of lives in the country already.https://p.dw.com/p/4caR9Advertisement