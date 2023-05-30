  1. Skip to content
Russian officials say Moscow hit with drones strikes

23 minutes ago

Moscow said several drones targeted the city early Tuesday which came after Kyiv reported a fresh wave of drone attacks — the third in 24 hours — earlier in the day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rx9m
An ambulance and firefighting vehicles are parked outside a multistorey apartment block following a reported drone attack on Moscow.
Some of the drones that targeted the Russian capital struck apartment buildingsImage: Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Moscow was struck by several drone strikes early Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, hours after Kyiv suffered a fresh wave of attacks earlier in the day.

The Russian ministry said all drones had been intercepted and added: "This morning the Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack with drones on targets in the city of Moscow."

Russia continues attacks on Kyiv

No deaths reported

Eight drones targeted the city, according to the ministry which said there had been no deaths.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said two people sought medical assistance following the strikes.

Russia's Investigate Committee said some of the drones crashed into residential buildings but didn't cause much damage.

The Committee — in charge of investigating major crimes — said it was looking into the strike.

"This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city's emergency services are on the scene... No one has been seriously injured so far," Sobyanin said.

Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the wider Moscow region, said "residents of certain districts in the Moscow region could hear explosions, it was our anti-air missile defense system," he wrote.

"Several drones were shot down while approaching Moscow," Vorobyov said. It remains unclear who was behind the strikes.

Russia blames Ukraine for Moscow drone strikes

Ukraine denies involvement

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian capital Kyiv suffered air strikes in the early hours of Tuesday leaving one person dead. Debris from drones also set an apartment building on fire.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, appeared on television shortly after, asking “If the Russians can make Kyiv a nightmare, why do the people of Moscow rest?”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told the Ukrainian "Breakfast Show" YouTube channel regarding the attacks: "Of course we are pleased to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks. But of course we have nothing directly to do with this."

This was the second attack on Moscow reported this month.

Russian authorities said two drones targeted the Kremlin earlier this month. Russia blamed Kyiv for the attack, saying it was an assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied his country was behind the attack. 

Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that Ukraine had set a date for its counteroffensive, but provided no details.

How's the Ukrainian counteroffensive going?

rm/kb (Reuters, AFP)

Russian service members drive a military vehicle along a street before a rehearsal for a military parade in Moscow

Ukraine updates: Russia ups security after 'drone attack'

Ukraine updates: Russia ups security after 'drone attack'

Moscow said it was tightening security after two drones exploded over the Kremlin days before the annual World War II Victory Day parade. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy made a highly symbolic visit to The Hague. DW has the latest.
ConflictsMay 5, 2023
Bullets in a cartridge belt for the MG3 machine gun used by the German Federal Armed Forces

Does Europe need to declare a 'wartime economy'?

Politics4 hours ago
