Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy makes surprise trip to UK

The Ukrainian president is set to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after weekend talks in Italy, Germany, and France. The tour comes as Ukraine embarks on its spring offensive. Follow DW for more.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he was en route to Britain for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The visit is part of a tour of several key European allies to garner military support ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces.

"Today — London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

Britain last week became the first country to start supplying Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles. Sunak pledged "hundreds" of both air-defense missiles and long-range attack drones to Ukraine ahead of talks at his country retreat of Chequers.

Zelenskyy's latest trip outside Ukraine has taken him to Paris, Rome, Berlin, and the western German city of Aachen, where earlier on Sunday he received the prestigious Charlemagne prize to him and the Ukrainian people for their efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

The prize, a non-monetary and largely symbolic award, was set up in 1950 to celebrate efforts toward European unification.

Scholz pledges support for Ukraine 'as long as needed' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday, and French President Emmanuel Macron later. A Luftwaffe jet had flown Zelenskyy to the German capital from Rome, where on Saturday he met Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, May 15:

Ukraine lauds progress near Bakhmut

Ukraine has hailed its troops' advances in areas near the frontline town of Bakhmut as an important beginning in Kyiv's latest push to drive out invading Russian forces from its territory.

"The advance of our troops in the Bakhmut direction is the first success of the offensive in the course of the operation to defend Bakhmut," said the commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

However, Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said Russia's goals remained unchanged and that new forces were being sent to the outskirts of Bakhmut.

High-ranking Chinese envoy visits Ukraine

Top Chinese envoy Li Hui is set to begin a tour of Ukraine in a trip Beijing says is aimed at examining a "political settlement" to the war in Ukraine.

Li, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and a former ambassador to Russia, was also set to visit Poland, France, and Germany on the trip over several days.

"The visit ... is a testament to China's efforts towards promoting peace talks, and fully demonstrates China's firm commitment to peace," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

Li is the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

More DW coverage on Russia's war in Ukraine

Russian occupiers have ordered the evacuation of the city of Enerhodar, close to the threatened Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Residents have reported looting and fears of forced deportations.

The Ukrainian government doesn't want its athletes competing against Russians. But some think that sends out the wrong message and risks surrendering the platform of international sport to Russian propaganda.

rc/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)