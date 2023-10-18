Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lands in North Korea

Sergei Lavrov is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang. His visit could lay the groundwork for a future visit by Vladimir Putin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov, who last visited the isolated country in 2018, is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, in Pyongyang.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Lavrov's two-day visit could also lay the groundwork for a future trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov will also brief the North Koreans on Putin's recent China visit, according to Russian media.

Russia and North Korea strengthen ties

Lavrov's visit to Pyongyang comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare visit to Russia's Far East in September to meet with Putin.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen defense ties. Analysts believe Russia is seeking to use North Korea's stockpiles of ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine, while North Korea seeks access to Russian advanced technologies for its nuclear weapons program.

US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday that the closeness between North Korea and Russia was "worrying."

The US has claimed that arms shipments are already underway, presenting evidence last week that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

Vladimir Putin toasts to 'strengthening of cooperation' with Korea To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

zc/wmr (Reuters, AFP)