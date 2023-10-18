  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsNorth Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lands in North Korea

October 18, 2023

Sergei Lavrov is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang. His visit could lay the groundwork for a future visit by Vladimir Putin.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Xg9W
Sergei Lavrov
Sergei Lavrov last visited North Korea in 2018Image: Sergei Ilnitsky/REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported.

Lavrov, who last visited the isolated country in 2018, is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son Hui, in Pyongyang.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Lavrov's two-day visit could also lay the groundwork for a future trip by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lavrov will also brief the North Koreans on Putin's recent China visit, according to Russian media.

Russia and North Korea strengthen ties

Lavrov's visit to Pyongyang comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a rare visit to Russia's Far East in September to meet with Putin.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen defense ties. Analysts believe Russia  is seeking to use North Korea's stockpiles of ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine, while North Korea seeks access to Russian advanced technologies for its nuclear weapons program.

US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, said on Tuesday that the closeness between North Korea and Russia was "worrying."

The US has claimed that arms shipments are already underway, presenting evidence last week that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

Vladimir Putin toasts to 'strengthening of cooperation' with Korea

zc/wmr (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un

How can the West deal with Russia and North Korea?

How can the West deal with Russia and North Korea?

The United States has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine. Experts say North Korea's deep resentment of the West will fuel its cooperation for some time yet.
ConflictsOctober 16, 2023
To The Point Sendung

Is North Korea bolstering Russia's military?

Is North Korea bolstering Russia's military?

Russia's armed forces are coming under pressure from Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Is Kim Jong Un supplying fresh arms to Vladimir Putin's weakened military? Our guests: Sarah Pagung (analyst), Alexey Yusupov (Russia expert), Roman Goncharenko (DW)
ConflictsSeptember 14, 202326:06 min