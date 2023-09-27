  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
PoliticsNorth Korea

North Korea enshrines nuclear weapons in constitution

September 28, 2023

The move builds upon North Korea declaring itself to be nuclear state last year. Pyongyang's last nuclear test was in 2017, but it has launched missiles with mock nuclear warheads in recent months.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wt7U
A Hwasong-17 ICBM at a military parade in Pyongyang
North Korea has recently tested ICBMs with dummy nuclear warheadsImage: Yonhap/picture alliance

North Korea has enshrined nuclear weapons in its constitution, state media said on Thursday

The country's rubber-stamp parliament unanimously adopted "the crucial agenda item for formulating [North Korea's] policy on the nuclear force as the basic law of the state," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The DPRK's nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout with anything," said leader Kim Jong Un, using the acronym for the country's official name.

Kim added that it was "very important" to "accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence."

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

The amendment comes a year after North Korea officially "irreversibly" declared itself to be a nuclear state and enshrined in law the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself.

Kim returned from a rare trip to Russia last week where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to boost military cooperation.

South Korea and the United States have expressed concern that North Korea could seek technical assistance from Russia for its nuclear missile programs while Moscow looks to source ammunition for its invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Pyongyang against using nuclear weapons on Tuesday as Seoul staged its first large-scale military parade in a decade.

Pyongyang's last nuclear test was in 2017, but it has tested intercontinental ballistic missiles with mock nuclear warheads in recent months.

zc/wmr (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea

North Korea expels US soldier Travis King

North Korea expels US soldier Travis King

The US said Army Private Travis King is "happy" to be on his way home from North Korea. Two months ago, he had fled on foot across the fortified de-militarized zone (DMZ) into the country.
PoliticsSeptember 27, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian soldiers at a victory day parade in Moscow

'Not against Ukraine': Russian deserters tell their story

PoliticsSeptember 27, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Senegalese woman buys fish from a vendor in Casablanca's Medina market

Why Morocco is a destination country for migrant women

Why Morocco is a destination country for migrant women

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Ten-year-old Koonj Hakim sits on a bed writing.

Pakistan schools still struggling in flood-hit areas

Pakistan schools still struggling in flood-hit areas

EducationSeptember 27, 202303:40 min
More from Asia

Germany

An Aurubis employee checking on copper coils in a company plant

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

Germany: Copper theft hits crucial infrastructure, business

BusinessSeptember 26, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Parents in the French suburbs are trying to build trust between local youths and the police.

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

Parents unite against violence in French suburbs

SocietySeptember 27, 202306:01 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Holding a bullhorn, President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line in Van Buren Township, Michigan.

Biden joins picket line in show of support for autoworkers

Biden joins picket line in show of support for autoworkers

PoliticsSeptember 27, 202301:45 min
More from North America
Go to homepage